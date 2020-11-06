Winter storm hitting Helena area this weekend

7 Day Forecast
A major winter storm forecast to hit Montana on Saturday evening and Sunday could drop up to a foot of snow in Helena from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of the state including central and southwest Montana. The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow and high winds causing blizzard conditions in some areas.
Meteorologist Jane Fogleman in Great Falls described a dreary day on Saturday, with a 50% chance of rain and temperatures just above freezing. By Saturday night rain is expected from about 8 to 11 p.m. before turning to snow, which will be heavy at times.
“We’re expecting bands of snow to move through the area with this storm,” she said. “When you have bands of snow, sometimes it’s lighter and sometimes it’s heavier, but we’re also expecting winds to pick up and you’ll have blowing snow and reduced visibility.”
After midnight on Saturday winds are forecast to increase to more than 20 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph. Temperatures will fall below freezing and the chance of snow increases to 100%. Into Sunday morning, Fogleman said forecasts call for 3-7 inches in Helena. Conditions will remain similar throughout Sunday with another 4-8 inches predicted before 11 p.m. and total new accumulation of 1-2 inches by Monday morning.
“On Sunday night things will begin to wind down,” she said. “Winds will move from northerly to westerly and that’s when moisture will start decreasing.”
While ambient air temperatures are expected in the 20s, wind chills through Sunday could reach as low as zero.
Regionally, Fogleman said Cascade and Chouteau counties are forecast to be the hardest hit will accumulations of 10-20 inches of snow and localized accumulations of 18-24 inches.
“It’s a lot of moisture and a lot of cold so we want to get the word out to dress appropriately and to be aware if you’re going out for any outdoor activity,” she said. “If you’re driving, be careful and make sure you bring an emergency kit.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
