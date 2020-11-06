Winter storm hitting Helena area this weekend

A major winter storm forecast to hit Montana on Saturday evening and Sunday could drop up to a foot of snow in Helena from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of the state including central and southwest Montana. The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow and high winds causing blizzard conditions in some areas.

Meteorologist Jane Fogleman in Great Falls described a dreary day on Saturday, with a 50% chance of rain and temperatures just above freezing. By Saturday night rain is expected from about 8 to 11 p.m. before turning to snow, which will be heavy at times.

“We’re expecting bands of snow to move through the area with this storm,” she said. “When you have bands of snow, sometimes it’s lighter and sometimes it’s heavier, but we’re also expecting winds to pick up and you’ll have blowing snow and reduced visibility.”

