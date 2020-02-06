Winter storm, avalanche warnings for southwestern Montana

HELENA — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman areas from Thursday morning through mid-day Friday.

Officials are forecasting up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow on mountain passes in central and southwestern Montana with up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow in the Bozeman and West Yellowstone areas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Travel could be difficult as blowing snow decreases visibility in some areas. The roads could get icy if snow melts and re-freezes and night, the weather service said.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning Thursday for the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison mountain ranges and the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone. Over a foot of heavy snow and strong winds are overloading a weak snowpack, creating dangerous avalanche conditions.

"If there is visibility, which there isn't, you would see natural avalanches breaking on wind-loaded slopes," center officials said in their report. "And if you get on a steep slope you'll likely trigger and get buried in an avalanche."

The weather service has issued winter weather advisories in the Missoula and Billings areas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1