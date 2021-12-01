Wind-pushed fires burning near Great Falls and Browning

GREAT FALLS — Fires pushed by strong winds were burning east of Browning, south of Great Falls and north of Stanford on Wednesday, officials said.

Browning Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday due to the wind, the fire and the loss of electricity, Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall posted on Facebook. Tribal offices were also closed and about 100 people in the community of Blackfoot evacuated, with a shelter set up at Browning Middle School, officials said.

U.S. Highway 2 was shut down briefly Wednesday morning, the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.

The fire had burned up to 3/4 of a square mile (2 square kilometers) and its cause was unknown, Carter Gallineaux with Blackfeet Fire Management told the Great Falls Tribune.

South of Great Falls, a fire that was reported at about 2:40 a.m. had destroyed several structures and was threatening others, Cascade County officials said.

There had been no injuries or deaths "to the best of our knowledge," the sheriff's office said in a statement early Wednesday. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Downed power lines are believed to be the cause of a fire that started late Tuesday north of Stanford, Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services posted on social media. The fire was burning in the direction of Denton, but was not threatening the town, officials said.

A high wind warning was in effect along the Rocky Mountain Front on Wednesday, with potential gusts of up to 90 mph (145 kph) in the Browning area and up to 70 mph (113 kph) in the areas around Great Falls and Denton, the National Weather Service said.

