Williams embracing role with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

As far as non-elected positions go, director of FWP is one of the most recognizable in a state known for its wildlife, wildlands and outdoor recreation. While those issues are widely valued in Montana, deciding how to manage them is often the most challenging, and at times contentious, part of the job.

“First of all it was never boring, I never had to worry about that,” Williams said of her time as FWP director. “As high profile as it seemed, at the time at least everybody cares about the issues. It was always relevant and I’d rather work on issues people care about than imagine the day when people … don’t really care about wildlife, we don’t care about nature or habitat or hunting of fishing or getting outside or our parks. I think that would’ve been worse.”

Montana’s change in party in the governor’s office this year coincided with the change in party in the White House. Williams was approached about a leadership position within the Biden administration’s FWS, ultimately receiving the appointment to principal deputy director through a process she describes as remarkable and inspiring.