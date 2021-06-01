Wildlife officials shoot bear following attacks on calves

GREAT FALLS — Authorities in Montana have trapped and killed a grizzly bear in northwest Montana after it was suspected of attacking calves across numerous ranches in the Dupuyer area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the 450-pound male grizzly bear was shot last week after repeated attempts to trap the animal failed. The bear had been seen in photos from game cameras set up where the calves had been killed.

The same bear had been captured in 2019 in a trap that had been set for another animal and released after being tagged for identification.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species under federal law and hunting of them is not allowed. But since their populations have rebounded in Montana grizzlies have run into frequent conflicts with humans and can be killed by government wildlife agents following livestock attacks.

The bear killed near Dupuyer will be provided to the Blackfeet Tribe fish and wildlife agency for distribution to tribal members for cultural purposes.

