Wildfire sparks west of Augusta

Firefighters responded Monday to a wildfire that sparked west of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Located in the area of Wood Lake about 23 miles west of Augusta, the fire was estimated at 3 acres at 10 a.m. Monday and grew to an estimated 50 acres by that evening, with spotting occurring a quarter of a mile ahead of the fire front. Officials reported that no structures had been lost and no buildings were in imminent danger at that time.
Firefighters from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest including the Lewis and Clark Hot Shots were responding to the blaze. They were being supported by two heavy helicopters for water drops and a medium one for transportation, along with a very large air tanker used for dropping retardant. Another air tanker has been ordered.
The firefighting strategy calls for full suppression, the Forest Service said. A Type 3 incident management team will take over management of the fire.
The Petty Crown Trail Head and Loop Trail has been closed.
Officials believe lightning caused this fire from thunderstorms in the early part of the month. These are commonly referred to as "holdovers" in reference to a passing storm causing the initial ignition that then smolders slowly until conditions such as wind, low humidity, and dry fuels cause the fire to become active.
The fire is in the area of the Benchmark Fuels Mitigation Project where the Forest Service completed fuels reduction projects over recent years.
The fire information number for this fire is (406) 750-8934.
