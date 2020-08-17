Wildfire sparks west of Augusta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded Monday to a wildfire that sparked west of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.

Located in the area of Wood Lake about 23 miles west of Augusta, the fire was estimated at 3 acres at 10 a.m. Monday and grew to an estimated 50 acres by that evening, with spotting occurring a quarter of a mile ahead of the fire front. Officials reported that no structures had been lost and no buildings were in imminent danger at that time.

Firefighters from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest including the Lewis and Clark Hot Shots were responding to the blaze. They were being supported by two heavy helicopters for water drops and a medium one for transportation, along with a very large air tanker used for dropping retardant. Another air tanker has been ordered.

The firefighting strategy calls for full suppression, the Forest Service said. A Type 3 incident management team will take over management of the fire.

The Petty Crown Trail Head and Loop Trail has been closed.