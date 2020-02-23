Western Montana students compete for speech and debate national qualification

The best of the best in western Montana high school speech and debate convened in Helena on Friday and Saturday for the chance to represent the state in the national competition.
Capital High hosted the Western Montana National Speech and Debate Qualifier tournament featuring top competitors from large and small high schools alike. The 350 students spent two days in events including various speech and debate disciplines as well as student Congress.
“This is a particularly grueling tournament,” said Helena High coach Jennifer Hermanson, with strong competition, more judges to impress and ongoing tabulation and advancement. In order to qualify for the national qualifier this week, students advanced from AA, A, B and C state tournaments, she said.
Saturday afternoon dozens of competitors participated in the student Congress. The event features political debate on various bills, with students taking the floor to speak for and against a particular issue and face questions from the other participants.
The first question focused on U.S. military aid to the Philippines and whether it should be suspended in light of human rights concerns. The students tackled each side with vigor, hammering points home and building off each other’s arguments. With debate exhausted, the measure passed 11-9 and then it was on to legislation dealing with standardized testing and college admittance.
Outside Capital High senior Lea Hohenlohe was fresh off her latest round of extemporaneous speaking. Students learn their topics only shortly before the round, meaning they must have knowledge of current events and politics before delivering a speech.
So far, she felt the day was going well as she wrapped up her final Montana tournament and hopefully a trip to nationals. Hohenlohe recalled a friend convinced her to join the team freshman year.
“Over the years it’s become like a second family to me,” she said. “I think my confidence and definitely my knowledge of current events has gone up.”
Hohenlohe added that she plans to continue in some sort of speech- and debate-like events in college and believes the skills it teaches will help in her career.
Capital High coach Chloe Smith noted that while the two-day qualifier tournament is a marathon, students are used to the format after several similar events throughout the year. Speech and debate teaches participants a variety of valuable skills, she believes.
“Critical thinking is the biggest one, being able to think on your feet, handling disappointment and being teachable are all big things for these kids,” she said.
Helena High senior Hannah Muszkiewicz paced the hall as she prepared for her extemporaneous speech. After going to nationals last year, she hoped 2020 would yield the same results.
“It was so amazing,” she said of nationals. “Just like Montana tournaments are amazing, you get to meet so many people and hear their stories.”
Muszkiewicz got into speech and debate at the urging of her father and has competed in multiple events over the last four years, but says she truly found her home in extemporaneous speaking.
“It’s my final regular season of my senior year so hopefully everything goes well,” she said.
While Capital High hosts the qualifier and a committee is charged with putting the event on, organizers rely on the generosity of volunteer to make the tournament a success, Hermanson said. Volunteers judge nearly 600 rounds of competitions over the two days.
“We have incredible, incredible volunteers and we can’t thank them enough,” she said.
