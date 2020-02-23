Western Montana students compete for speech and debate national qualification

Outside Capital High senior Lea Hohenlohe was fresh off her latest round of extemporaneous speaking. Students learn their topics only shortly before the round, meaning they must have knowledge of current events and politics before delivering a speech.

So far, she felt the day was going well as she wrapped up her final Montana tournament and hopefully a trip to nationals. Hohenlohe recalled a friend convinced her to join the team freshman year.

“Over the years it’s become like a second family to me,” she said. “I think my confidence and definitely my knowledge of current events has gone up.”

Hohenlohe added that she plans to continue in some sort of speech- and debate-like events in college and believes the skills it teaches will help in her career.

Capital High coach Chloe Smith noted that while the two-day qualifier tournament is a marathon, students are used to the format after several similar events throughout the year. Speech and debate teaches participants a variety of valuable skills, she believes.

“Critical thinking is the biggest one, being able to think on your feet, handling disappointment and being teachable are all big things for these kids,” she said.