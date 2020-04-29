Watch now: Capital High students win $6K for video on harmful algae

“This class of students is a once-in-a-blue-moon class of students that if I give them the reins, they take off,” she said.

The video features students and a dog at Hauser Reservoir, with the dog laying on the ground and the students expressing concern. Another student enters and reports a rash after swimming in the water. The information continues to flow as additional students enter and recommend calling poison control, which provides details on the potential maladies of HABs.

The students first attempted to film at Spring Meadow Lake, but were hampered by noise from traffic. They then had to relocate to Hauser in November and faced some chilly weather.

“The most challenging part was taking a big group of kids and giving each a role to make a solid video,” said Logan, adding that some students had to wear shorts in 20-degree temperatures to portray a summer day.

The students divided the winnings equally among each other, with most planning to use the money for school expenses.

“I feel lucky to be their teacher,” Bosch said. “I’m super lucky to have this group and watch them grow and face obstacles and be successful. They’re Helena’s best.”