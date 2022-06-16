Washington hunters like Montana, survey of licenses reveals

Visitors come from across the globe to pursue deer and elk in Montana, but when it comes to which state produces the most nonresident hunters, none come close to the state of Washington.

The Evergreen State accounts for about 17% of all nonresident hunters awarded Montana deer and elk hunting licenses over the last four years, according to data provided by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks through a public information request. That equates to nearly 17,000 of the more than 101,000 licenses distributed from 2019-2022.

The Montana State News Bureau requested zip codes for all nonresidents who received deer-elk combination, elk-combination and deer-combination licenses awarded through the annual lottery. Not included in the data are licenses sold through other programs or secondary licenses available over-the-counter, such as antlerless elk or deer licenses.

States producing the most nonresident hunters over the last four years varied from those with similar game species – such as elk, mule and whitetail deer – to states dominated by whitetails. Washington is followed by Minnesota with nearly 11,000 licenses at 11%; California with 8,750 licenses for 9%; and Wisconsin with about 8,500 licenses for 8%; followed by a cluster of states at about 5%, including Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Michigan, each with about 5,000 licenses. Oregon at 4%; Texas at 3%; and Florida at 2% round out the top 10.

Dan Wilson is secretary for the Washington Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. While he does not hunt in Montana — he does hunt in Wyoming — he theorized some reasons why Montana may be a prime destination for Washington hunters.

“We do overlap species, but game densities aren’t across the entire region (in Washington),” he said. “(Washington) elk are really localized. Access to good habitat available on private and public, Montana probably also beats Washington.”

Access can be challenging at times in Washington, Wilson noted, whether by a product of relatively small open regions, which may also result in crowding, or private timber lands that limit access through a permit system.

Like Montana, Washington offers general deer and elk licenses over-the-counter as well as some special trophy areas. But residents must choose between archery and firearm seasons, which are short by comparison to Montana at about 10 days long. Montana’s six-week archery and five-week general seasons were among the longest in the West even before adding a nine-day traditional muzzleloader season last year.

While pointing to proximity with Montana – only a day's drive from Washington – Wilson also said Montana’s higher per capita number of hunters, at more than 20% compared to Washington’s low single digits, could play a role in attracting hunters from his state.

“It creates a different culture, and that might make it more inviting to go where you identify with other like-minded people,” he said.

In terms of pure numbers of nonresident hunters, a state like California ranks high based on its population of 40 million despite lower per capita hunter numbers. But what happens when numbers are adjusted for population?

One of Montana’s neighbors to the east, North Dakota with a population of about 760,000, ranks the highest at one license for every 545 residents. Washington, with a population of 7.5 million, still ranks No. 2, with one hunter per 1,814 residents; Minnesota, with a population of 5.6 million, comes in third with one license for every 1,904 residents; and Wisconsin, with a population of about 5.8 million, comes in fourth with one license for every 2,524 residents. Rounding out the top 10 are Wyoming, Montana (hunters may live in Montana but not yet qualify for residency for hunting purposes); Idaho; Oregon; and Alaska.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, hosts the Great American Outdoors Show, a nine-day event billed as the world’s largest outdoors show, said Mac Minard, who leads the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. Minard noted the show attracts outfitters and state agency staff. That likely contributes to Pennsylvania’s top-five ranking in the pure numbers data, he said. North Dakota’s proximity to Montana also makes sense in the per capita category, Minard added.

When it comes to marketing to clients, most outfitters think geographically. That allows them to build a reputation among area hunters looking to book a trip, Minard said.

“What I’ve seen in the industry is each business ends up getting some kind of a foothold in a part of the country,” he said. “So it’s more related to relationships they’ve built there, and then it spreads by word of mouth.”

Interest from nonresident hunters in Montana has surged in recent years, although this year applications dipped from a record number in 2021.

The 2010 ballot measure Initiative 161 did away with guaranteed outfitter sponsored licenses and state law caps nonresident big game combos at 17,000 and deer combos at 4,600. Until 2017 some of the big game combos went undrawn with remainders sold as surplus, but in recent years demand has exceeded supply and permits have been awarded via lottery. In 2020 applications topped 23,000 and surged to 32,000 last year, leading to some legal changes giving outfitted nonresidents advantages in the lottery. In 2022 applications dipped but still remained high at more than 31,000, according to FWP.

Nonresidents tap new outfitter preference points Nonresident hunters purchased more than 7,200 extra preference points for booking with an outfitter under a legal change made last year. The 2021 Montana Legislature revamped the nonresident preference point system to give hunters booking with outfitters an advantage in the drawing. If applicants fail to draw a lottery license, they may purchase a preference point to double their odds the following year with a maximum of three points. Under House Bill 637, nonresidents hunting with outfitters may purchase a second preference point, giving them an advantage over non-outfitted nonresidents. Additional revenue goes to multiple habitat and access programs. This year outfitted nonresidents bought 4,260 preference points in lotteries for the deer-elk combination license, 1,669 for the elk combination license and 1,277 for the deer combination license.

