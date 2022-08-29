Video: See what was going on last week, through our lenses

Wildfires, haircuts, back to school celebrations and college football. Here's what was happening around Helena last week.
A new acting chief assumed the role on Monday.
Missoula County Republicans this spring undertook their own records request and found no substantial difference from the official tally.
Zinke, GOP nominee for the western Montana House seat, made statements to investigators "with the overall intent to mislead them,'' an IG report said.
A Republican lawmaker said in court that her GOP colleagues were motivated when crafting new election laws by the perception “college students tend to be liberal.”
The fire started roughly at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near Westview and Whitaker Drive.
As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had burned 200 acres.
The employee's exclusion to work at in a health care setting is a new dimension in the staffing issues that have plagued the Montana State Hospital.
Members of the public were limited to one minute each, as nearly 100 commenters spent more than two hours advocating their stance on wolves.
The future of the state-run psychiatric hospital remains unclear, the state's top health official said Friday, although an assessment may provide clarity in the coming months.
Montana pays its starting teachers nearly $8,000 less than the national average.
