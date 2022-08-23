VIDEO and PHOTOS: Rising Moon Wildfire at Canyon Ferry Dam

(Video courtesy of iFlyBigSky)
A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations and had burned nearly 200 acres by Tuesday morning.
(Video courtesy of Brian Goddard)
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam.
(Video courtesy of Brian Goddard)
The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and named the Rising Moon fire.
(video courtesy of Kirsten Mergenthaler)
Photos: Firefighters working the Rising Moon Fire near Canyon Ferry Dam
