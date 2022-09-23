VA report says Montana has 'significantly higher' rate of veteran suicide

Need help? The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day year round. Dial 988 then press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed suicides decreased nationwide in 2020 for the second year in a row, and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006.

However, Montana’s suicide rate was “significantly higher” than the national average for veterans and the general population as well.

The 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released Sept. 19 offers the most recent analyses of veteran suicide from 2001-2020, the VA stated. Officials said this report is unique in that it is the first to examine veteran suicide mortality data during the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, there were 6,146 veteran suicides nationwide, the VA said, making an average of 16.8 per day. In 2020, there were 343 fewer veteran suicides than in 2019, and the number of veteran suicides was lower than each prior year since 2006.

Montana had 53 veteran suicides in 2020 and 288 suicides overall, according to the 43-page VA report. That is 58.2 veteran suicides per 100,000 people as compared to 31.7 nationwide, according to the Sept. 19 report.

Montana is part of the VA’s western region, which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The western region reported a veteran suicide rate of 35.3, the VA stated.

Montana as a whole had a suicide rate of 33.8, compared to the western region rate of 18.7 and the national rate of 17.3, the report stated.

The report did not offer an explanation as to why the rate was higher in Montana, which state officials said has ranked in the top five for suicide rates for all age groups in the nation, for the past 30 years. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services referred all questions on the study to VA Montana Health Care, which did not offer comment.

Key findings in the report included that in 2019 and 2020, veteran suicides decreased in consecutive years by 307 and 343 deaths — the biggest decrease in the suicide count and rate since 2001. From 2018 to 2020, the age- and sex-adjusted suicide rate among veterans fell by 9.7%.

Among women veterans, the age-adjusted suicide rate fell by 14.1%, compared to 8.4% among non-veteran women, the VA reported. The age-adjusted suicide rate for women veterans in 2020 was the lowest since 2013, and the age-adjusted suicide rate for Veteran men was the lowest since 2016.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic did not have an impact on veteran suicide mortality. The study said suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among veterans overall in 2020, and it was the second-leading cause of death among veterans under age 45.

The VA also announced it was giving more than $52 million to 80 community-based organizations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and the American Samoa for suicide prevention services for veterans and their families.

The money was from the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which is part of the Cmdr. John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019.

That bill, signed into law in 2020, was introduced by Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and named for a Montana resident and former Navy SEAL who killed himself in 2018.

These efforts are part of the VA’s 10-year National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide and the Biden-Harris administration’s plan for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide, the VA said.

In Montana, the Adaptive Performance Center, which is based in Billings, will receive $750,000 and the Rocky Boys Veterans Center will get $650,000.

Volunteers of America, Northern Rockies, which serves veterans in Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming will get $750,000.

“There are not enough descriptive words to cover our level of gratitude and excitement,” Karen Pearson, chief executive officer of the Adaptive Performance Center, said when asked about the grant.

Pearson said Montana is in the top three states when it comes to veteran suicide.

Adaptive Performance is a nonprofit fitness center that aims to reduce suicide rates and help build community. It combines mental health with physical fitness.

Mitch Crouse, chief operating officer at Adaptive Performance, said “Work your body, work your mind -- they go hand in hand.”

The grant is to serve Yellowstone and Lewis and Clark counties.

Pearson and Crouse said they are opening in Helena on Central Avenue and will hire 10 people.

Pearson said they applied for the grant and got letters of support from Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Officials from Rocky Boys Veterans Center in Box Elder, now called the Great Plains Veterans Service Center, did not return a call seeking comment.