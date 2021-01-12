VA Montana to fly vaccine to Havre to help rural vets

Montana VA Health Care System said Tuesday it will fly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Havre on Jan. 21 in order to bring the treatment to as many as 300 veterans in rural areas as part of a national pilot program.

Montana VA officials said they will fly the Moderna vaccine in special plug-in coolers from Fort Harrison to veterans in the Havre area enrolled in VHA health care. They have started calling eligible veterans to schedule appointments based on risk assessments. The vaccines are free and require two doses, given 28 days apart. Veterans will be scheduled for their second dose at their first appointment.

The vaccinations will be in the former Herberger’s building at Havre’s Holiday Village Mall, 1753 Highway 2, NW Suite 3. People will be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building and must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Vaccines are available by appointment only to vets enrolled in Veterans Health Administration health care. Any vet not enrolled should call (406) 447-7350 to see if they are eligible. Unenrolled vets should call as soon as possible. If a vet meets eligibility requirements, they may be able to receive the vaccine on Jan. 21.