USS Montana submarine completes first wave of sea trials

The future USS Montana, a fast-attack submarine named after the Treasure State, successfully completed initial sea trials Feb. 4, builders of the nuclear-powered vessel said.

The Montana, also known as SSN 794, is a 7,800-ton Virginia-class submarine. It spent several days at sea completing "alpha trials," which represent the first time testing the ship's systems and components, officials with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) said on their website. Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged.

HII will continue the testing program and will deliver the boat, built at its Newport News Shipbuilding division, to the U.S. Navy later this year.

“We are very proud to say the Montana and her crew performed exceptional,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.

He said taking the ship to sea for the first time is a huge milestone.

“The crew, thousands of suppliers from around the country and shipbuilders from HII and Electric Boat can be proud the ship was successfully brought to life and will soon be part of the world’s greatest Navy,” Ward said in a news release.

There is a USS Montana Committee based in the Treasure State, which is building a relationship between the crew and Montanans for the boat’s 30-year service life and providing certain enhancements to the warship. In March 2021, the committee showed the public the Oro y Plata ship bell, a replica of the bell for the first USS Montana that it created for the new submarine.

Bill Whitsitt, chair of the committee, was happy about the sea trials.

"This is a highlight the crew has been eager to get to for quite some time," he said.

Construction of Montana began in 2015. The boat — built as part of the teaming partnership with General Dynamics' Electric Boat — was christened in September 2020.

The $2.6 billion Montana is the first Navy vessel to be named after the state since 1908. Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana’s construction since the work began in 2015, officials said.

Virginia-class submarines, which are nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines, will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired. The submarines incorporate dozens of new technologies that increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth and enhance their warfighting capabilities. These submarines can support multiple mission areas and can operate at more than 25 knots for months at a time, officials said.

They have 12 Tomahawk missile tubes and four torpedo tubes, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The submarine is under the leadership of Cmdr. Jon Quimby.

The first USS Montana, ACR-13, was an armored cruiser also built at Newport News Shipbuilding and commissioned in July 1908. It served in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, landed Marines during unrest in Haiti in 1914 and escorted convoys during World War I. She was decommissioned in 1921, Navy officials said in a news release.

The ship was christened in September 2020 by Sally Jewell, the former Secretary of the Interior. That celebration started with an honor song offered by the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes, which represented the 12 tribes of Montana.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

