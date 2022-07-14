USPS staff shortage leads to significant mail delivery delays in Bozeman

Janice Gaedtke has not gotten her mail since July 5.

The longtime mail carrier that worked Gaedtke’s route in south Bozeman quit. Gaedtke said that the mail carrier left a note about two weeks ago. In the note, the carrier said that she was overworked and wanted to spend time with her family.

“I feel sorry for them, they aren't paid enough, they’re overworked,” Gaedtke said.

But still, the mail isn’t being delivered.

Gaedtke is one of many Bozeman residents who have not received their mail in over a week. It is unclear how widespread the mail delays are, or what the fix could be.

The core of the problem seems to stem from staffing issues at the post office on Baxter Lane, the main post office for Bozeman.

Lecia Hall, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said in an email that the postal service has four job openings posted on the USPS career website, and another four would be added next week.

“Due to continued staffing issues, there may be days when a customer does not receive mail, but we are rotating employees so they will get mail the next day,” Hall said.

The delivery problem issues have elicited responses from Montana’s pair of senators.

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester sent a letter to USPS leadership, urging “immediate relief.”

Though hiring more staff would be a better long term fix, the senator wrote that bolstering the Bozeman office with staff from other post offices could help until more people are hired.

Tester also requested that the USPS inform local postal customers about the status of mail service in Bozeman, and what the plan would be to address the problem.

Hall said the open positions are great jobs that can lead to full benefits, paid annual sick leave, holiday pay, health care, retirement and other benefits.

One position was posted on July 2. Three more were posted on July 10. Three of the openings are for rural carriers, while the fourth is for a city carrier.

The postal service is borrowing employees from across the state to fill the staffing gaps, and working to hire more employees at the Bozeman facility.

Hall said that the Fourth of July holiday caused Sunday and Monday to be non-delivery days, and that the volume of mail that needed to be delivered exceeded the available delivery hours.

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Steve Daines sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Daines wrote that “hundreds” of his constituents had not received mail in over a week and could not reach any full-time USPS employees in the area.

The senator requested that DeJoy rectify the interruption as soon as possible, and that steps be taken to avoid future interruptions.

Meanwhile, Gaedtke said she went to that post office Tuesday and there was a line of 20 people. She said she didn’t have the time to stand there for two hours, and returned later in the day to try and pick up her packages and her husband’s paychecks.

When she returned, Gaedtke was told that everything would be delivered the next day. It wasn’t.

Diane Heyden, another south Bozeman resident, faced a similar issue. Heyden said that she hasn’t received her mail for over a week.

When Heyden went to the Post Office on Baxter Lane Wednesday, she was the 15th person in line. The counter had two employees working.

“When I finally got up there several people in line were there for the same reason: Can we pick up our mail,” Heyden said.

Heyden was told by the employees at the counter that she could not pick up her mail because it had not been sorted yet. When Heyden asked to speak to the supervisor, she was told that the supervisor had quit last week.