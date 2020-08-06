US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

The Nevada case stemmed from a years-long dispute between Bundy and the federal Bureau of Land Management over years of unpaid grazing fees. It grew to involve self-described personal militia members from 11 other states who answered a Bundy family plea for help in March 2014. It became a symbol for advocates of states' rights, anti-federal policies and the sovereign citizen movement.

"They still say I'm trespassing," Bundy, 74, said Thursday. He maintains the federal government has no authority and U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over state lands. He acknowledged he continues to refuse to pay fees for his cows grazing in the scrub desert of what is now Gold Butte National Monument.

"These feds came in here and overreached on my land and my ranch," he said. "We're willing to go through what we've had to to defend our rights and the constitution and freedom. I have no contract with the federal government."

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich in Las Vegas declined immediate comment.

Ammon Bundy's attorney, Daniel Hill, dubbed the ruling "the Republic in action."

"We have courts so that someone can tell the government when it's done wrong. Judge Navarro's order dismissing the case was righteous, and the 9th Circuit agreed," Hill said.