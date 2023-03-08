GREAT FALLS — Authorities say a Great Falls police officer and a suspect were seriously injured by gunfire following a traffic altercation.

The Great Falls Police Department said a vehicle failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop in the central Montana city at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A few minutes later, a second officer saw the suspect vehicle near the 1400 block of 6th Avenue South, where two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

A third officer located the two occupants vehicle near 12th Street and 5th Avenue South. The male suspect ran and the officer chased him on foot. After a short distance, the suspect turned and fired several rounds at the officer. The officer was hit and seriously injured. Officers performed tactical medical procedures. One of the officers transported the injured officer to the hospital in a patrol car, police said.

The suspect fled, but within a block he was confronted by another Great Falls Police officer. Several shots were fired and the suspect was seriously wounded. The suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was identified as 37-year-old Jacob Kain Bradley, now on parole out of Yellowstone County. At this point, Bradley has not been charged related to this incident, but charges are pending, police said.

Bradley was shot in the head and his injuries are critical, police said.

The second occupant of the vehicle, Nikki Snell, remained on scene and was eventually charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Chief Jeff Newton has requested the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation lead the inquiry into the incident. Police are not releasing the name of the officers involved, including the injured officer. The injured officer was shot in his body armor and in the right arm. The officer’s injuries are serious, but not life threatening.