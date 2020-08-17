UPDATED: 'Don't vote for a killer': Sharon Stone endorses Biden after COVID-19 guts her family in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Stone has a frank message for middle America: "Don't vote for a killer."

Without speaking President Trump's name, the "Basic Instinct" star took to Instagram on Sunday to address the people of Montana, where her family lives, and detail how COVID-19 has ravaged them. She said the coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of her grandmother and godmother and has sent her sister and her sister's husband to the hospital, where they're fighting for their lives.

"You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID," the Oscar-nominated star said in the somber video message.

Stone, 62, lamented the situation in Montana, specifically its lack of testing. It is unclear in which county or counties her family members live. She claimed that officials were lying about testing and suspects that put her family at risk. Her mother, she said, is asymptomatic but can't get a test despite having had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months. She thinks she could have been an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

"People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," Stone said.

There have been more than 204,725 COVID-19 tests conducted on Montanans, according to state data.