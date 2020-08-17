UPDATED: 'Don't vote for a killer': Sharon Stone endorses Biden after COVID-19 guts her family in Montana

Sharon Stone has a frank message for middle America: "Don't vote for a killer."
Without speaking President Trump's name, the "Basic Instinct" star took to Instagram on Sunday to address the people of Montana, where her family lives, and detail how COVID-19 has ravaged them. She said the coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of her grandmother and godmother and has sent her sister and her sister's husband to the hospital, where they're fighting for their lives.
"You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID," the Oscar-nominated star said in the somber video message.
Stone, 62, lamented the situation in Montana, specifically its lack of testing. It is unclear in which county or counties her family members live. She claimed that officials were lying about testing and suspects that put her family at risk. Her mother, she said, is asymptomatic but can't get a test despite having had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months. She thinks she could have been an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.
"People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," Stone said.
There have been more than 204,725 COVID-19 tests conducted on Montanans, according to state data.
More than 5,792 Montanans have been sickened by the virus and 82 have died. There were 94 active hospitalizations on Monday for people with COVID-19, according to the state. The virus has disproportionately affected Native Americans, who account for 18% of cases and 34% of deaths, but make up just 7% of the state's population.
The outspoken actress also expressed concern for the nurses treating her sister, who has lupus and isn't doing well, and her sister's husband, Bruce, who is in the same COVID-19 ward. The nurses treating them can't get tested because they don't have tests, she said.
"The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that's happening in that hospital is met with a conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it's their freedom not to have to wear a mask," Stone said.
On Monday, Gov. Steve Bullock told local reporters in a press call to discuss the state's budget and fire season, that a laboratory at Montana State University's campus in Bozeman is up and running and processed 1,200 tests between Friday and Saturday.
That lab will run an average of 500 tests a day. Bullock said the state continues "to be pleased with MAKO," a contract lab in North Carolina that is turning around tests within a few days. The state had struggled when its previous contract lab, Quest Diagnostics, said it had a backlog of Montanan tests that reached about 7,000. That backlog has been worked through and the state is no longer sending tests to Quest.
There have been protests in Montana from people who are opposed to the mask mandate Bullock issued in July, as well as previous protests about a stay-at-home order issued this spring that expired in April.
"Montanans have the right to protest," Bullock said. "If they do so, I certainly would encourage them to do so safely, maintain social distancing and wearing a mask."
Bullock, a Democrat, isn't returning Stone's calls, and the health department is hanging up on her, she said. That appears to be why she took her complaints public, framing them as a talk about "compassionate integrity versus politics and greed."
Stone did not say which county's health department is hanging up on her. Several health departments in Montana have said they are pushed to capacity with contract-tracing efforts as cases spiked in July. Some have relied on help from the state, and one had to close to the public for services like vaccines to have capacity deal with contact-tracing.
"The only thing that's gonna change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris," Stone said, endorsing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. She joins the scores of celebrities who celebrated Harris' announcement for the blue ticket. (Stone has previously called Harris "the Cinderella Man of our time.")
"With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested," she said. "Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership."
She concluded: "Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."
On Monday Bullock said that Stone called his office last week but did not indicate she had family members hospitalized in Montana. He said she offered to host or be part of a fundraiser to increase testing in the state.
"Our "Montana Citizens' Advocate office spoke with her this morning to get additional information," Bullock said. He added the state is continuing to work on "rapid turnaround testing," with turnaround times from two to five days.
— Lee Newspapers reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.
