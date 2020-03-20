UPDATE: Lewis and Clark County records first three cases of COVID-19

Three Lewis and Clark County residents have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
The first, a man in his 30s, was not hospitalized and has been instructed to remain isolated at home until he has fully recovered. The health department would release no other identifying information about the patient, citing privacy rights under federal law.
“We wish this gentleman our best and hope he makes a quick and complete recovery,” said Drenda Niemann, county health officer, Friday afternoon. “Our nurses will be interviewing him to find out where he’s been in the past two weeks and with whom he might have had direct contact. Anyone who is a direct contact will get a phone call from us with instructions for what to do.”
County officials say the man contracted the virus during domestic travel.
The second case, confirmed Friday evening, is in a teenage boy. The boy is isolated and recovering at home. The case does not appear to be related to travel, county officials said.
Officials did not say how they believe the boy contracted the virus nor if he was hospitalized for treatment. County health officials declined to identify the school the teenager attended but said he did not make contact with anyone at school.
The third case, a woman in her 40s, was confirmed late Friday. Details about this case were not immediately available.
Two weeks is considered the incubation period for the virus that causes COVID-19. That means someone who’s been exposed to the virus is likely to get sick within two weeks, if at all.
Niemann said she hopes residents will continue to practice good personal hygiene and distance themselves socially to help prevent the spread of the disease now that it’s officially in the county.
“All of the messages we’ve been sending out over the past three weeks take on new importance now that we know COVID-19 is in our community,” she added.
On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that an individual who works on the second floor of the Max Sieben Baucus Federal Building in the Great Northern Town Center in Helena tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The individual is not a Lewis and Clark County resident.
Information about how to protect oneself from COVID-19 is available on the health department website at www.lccountymt.gov/covid-19.
"Presumptive positive" means the tests were positive but have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.