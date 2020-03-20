UPDATE: Lewis and Clark County records first and second cases of COVID-19

Lewis and Clark Public Health confirmed on Friday the first and second cases of COVID-19 in county residents.

The first, a man in his 30s, was not hospitalized has been instructed to remain isolated at home until he has fully recovered. The health department would release no other identifying information about the patient citing privacy rights under federal law.

“We wish this gentleman our best and hope he makes a quick and complete recovery,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer said Friday afternoon. “Our nurses will be interviewing him to find out where he’s been in the past two weeks and with whom he might have had direct contact. Anyone who is a direct contact will get a phone call from us with instructions for what to do.”

County officials say the man contracted the virus during domestic travel.

The second case, confirmed Friday evening, is in a teen-aged boy. The boy is isolated and recovering at home. The case does not appear to be related to travel, county officials said.

Officials did not say how they believe the boy contracted the virus nor if he was hospitalized for treatment.