Two former Montana officials say nonpartisan primaries could help weed out extremists

Two former state officials said they are considering pushing for nonpartisan primary elections in Montana, a move they said will allow candidates regardless of their political leanings to be on all primary ballots, hopefully weed out extremists and serve a larger majority of voters.

Former Gov. Marc Racicot and former Secretary of State Bob Brown said the effort is in the early stages, but they hope to soon approach some state legislators about it.

They said this is a system used in Alaska and Louisiana and would allow candidates who have not been groomed by a party alone “to move to the great middle.”

Racicot is a Republican and Brown is a longtime Republican who became an Independent in July 2020, after leaving the GOP citing "consistently ignorant and irresponsible" leadership by then-President Donald Trump.

Brown, when discussing this proposal, likes to quote William “Boss” Tweed, a famously corrupt New York political power broker from the mid- to late-1800s, who said "I don't care who does the electing, as long as I get to do the nominating."

Racicot said this change would give the general public a much more substantive opportunity to make value judgments on candidates based on how qualified they are, as well as “their priorities and how they match up with mine as a voter.”

Brown said the nonpartisan primary allows candidates from all parties on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters move on to the general election.

He said it gives voters more freedom and forces candidates to take a broader approach to garner votes.

Brown and Racicot said several other states, such as Washington and Alaska, have such a system.

Montana has open primaries, which allow voters to vote in any party’s primary election.

Brown said there are political extremes in both parties and those tend to be the people who participate in primary elections.

“The true believers who feel most strongly about issues and politics are the ones who participate in the primary elections,” he said.

He said in a general election, the public has a choice between two extremists and therefore only an extremist can win.

“It’s a real shortcoming in our political system,” Brown said.

He said states that have gone with a nonpartisan primary seem to elect more problem-solvers.

Brown said they hope the Legislature would enact the reform.

“It seems to me to be the kind of thing Republicans and Democrats could team up on and agree on,” he said. “It would give more authority to the people and take power away from political bosses.”

Jeremy Johnson, associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said there is interest nationwide by different groups for changes to a nominating system for candidates.

“Changing the rules on the primary in itself won’t have a major effect on American politics,” he said, “but it has the potential of moving the needle.”

Officials with both major political parties in Montana were asked their thoughts on such a change to the primary system.

"We haven’t seen the proposal so we can’t comment on the hypothetical, however we are laser-focused on electing Democrats who will create good paying jobs, lower costs for working families, and grow our economy," said from Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

The Montana Republican Party did not offer comment.

Racicot has recently stepped back into the spotlight to discuss divisiveness in the country and has called for a return to civility in politics. On Dec. 8, he outlined his frustrations at a meeting of the Montana Taxpayers Association, saying he believed fidelity to the country was at risk.

He also spoke on his worries at a Mansfield Center speech in January. And most recently criticized the Republican National Committee, which he chaired in 2002-2003, for censuring GOP Reps. Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Racicot said there wasn’t one issue in particular that made him step back into the spotlight, but instead several developments that sparked him into action.

But he said he has been heartened by the support he has received in a short period of time.

“I don’t have any inside information or empirical evidence,” the former Republican governor said in a recent telephone interview. He said since 2016 these issues he has been talking about have been “coursing through my heart and mind a great deal.”

Brown said it is as if Racicot “resurfaced from hibernation.”

“He is such a beautiful writer and beautiful, effective communicator,” Brown said. “His ability to do that can go beyond the boundaries of Montana.

“I think there is great sentiment out there for change,” he said.

Brown said many people, including Republicans, are suffering from Trump fatigue.

“I think the country is hungry for somebody who will speak up with a hopeful and hungry voice and expose Trump and say what we need to hear now,” he said.

“Racicot has hit a nerve in the body politic,” Brown said. “He has done that better than anyone in my life. I think what he is saying is a message people are looking for and want to hear.”

He said it is his belief it won’t die and will give rise to other public officials to speak out.

Racicot said he started talking with people around Montana and the country and felt “a resolute belief” that after the campaign of 2020 and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection that we have to do something about it “or lose our Democracy and Republic.”

“I’ve been thinking about it a very long time,” he said, saying he put his thoughts on paper.

Racicot, 73, said he was surprised as to how it impacted the audience at the meeting. A news story on his speech, which included a recording of the meeting, was picked up by several news agencies.

He said he found that others in the United States had similar feelings.

“I received so many calls that I thought people would argue with me and they wanted to say they agreed with me and asked how to help,” Racicot said.

“It’s a very difficult topic to talk about in 30 seconds,” he said. “We are all moving so fast.”

He said he is looking for the “great middle” of U.S. citizens to step forward.

Johnson, the Carroll College professor, said Racicot’s comments carry weight. He said Racicot had a lot of stature in the Republican Party pre-Donald Trump.

And he said what Racicot said in his letter to the RNC is true.

“It’s a fascinating study in politics how Donald Trump has bent the Republican Party for his own personal interest,” Johnson said. “Personal loyalty is important to Trump, but the facts on the ground are not important.”

Johnson said he discounts some critics who have said Racicot is a "Republican In Name Only," commonly called a RINO.

“I don’t use that terminology,” he said, adding that Racicot is a sincerely dedicated Republican. “You are what you say you are.”

“I will say he is out of step with the Trump Republican Party,” Johnson said, adding that will “play out in a few years.”

Racicot during a Feb. 17 interview on “Dan Abrams Live” said he is a conservative and has no desire to leave his party. He said he was to the center right of the political spectrum.

“I have no desire or inclination to abandon my party, I have been a part of it for many decades,” he said.

Racicot said he is also pushing for campaign finance reform, saying it has gotten out of hand and calling the millions spent to get into political office “obscene.”

He said it makes candidates lazy. “They sit back and sling arrows at each other … they spend way too much time raising it and too little time as to how it should judiciously be used.”

Racicot believes such changes are possible and he has seen it happen.

“I think we start here,” he said. “We begin by voicing our expectations, proceed with public business in a way that shows self-discipline.”

Racicot said people can still cling to their principles.

“But there are ways that don’t leave jagged edges and deep fissures in a community,” he said.

You can watch "Dan Abrams Live" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go0UWNouyvg.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

