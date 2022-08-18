Tribes, advocacy groups herald Supreme Court ruling on BIA liability

The Blackfeet Nation's chairman and advocacy groups applauded Tuesday's Montana Supreme Court ruling finding the Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held liable for an officer's on-duty sexual assault of a woman involved in a DUI investigation.

The 5-2 ruling published Tuesday found former BIA officer Dana Bullcoming was acting within the scope of his employment when he sexually assaulted a Northern Cheyenne woman who had summoned law enforcement because her mother had been drinking and driving.

Montana's local and state law enforcement had long been determined to be liable in these circumstances, but the question of whether federal agencies fell under the same obligations remained unclear until the precedent established in Tuesday's ruling. Most of the enrolled tribal members living on reservations in Montana are under the jurisdiction of federal agencies like the BIA and the FBI.

“We currently face some of the highest rates of Murdered and Missing in the entire United States,” said Blackfeet Nation Chairman Illiff “Scott” Kipp in a statement Thursday. “And because the Supreme Court has limited the inherent jurisdiction of Tribal Nations to prosecute crimes committed on reservation lands, we rely on the BIA and federal law enforcement agencies to keep our citizens safe."

Over the course of the case, tribal advocacy groups had filed briefs and presented arguments in support of the Northern Cheyenne woman's claim, elevating the disproportionate levels of violence Native women face. One of those groups, the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, on Thursday heralded the ruling as a "victory for Native women all across Montana."

“In Montana, our Native women, children, men, and two-spirit relatives are murdered and go missing at some of the highest rates in the United States," executive director Lucy Simpson said in a statement Thursday. "But when the price for calling the BIA for help is being raped or having your children removed from your home, victims simply will not pick up the phone to call for help. The Montana Supreme Court’s decision will assist victims in holding the BIA accountable for the actions of its law enforcement officers, and that will help address the crisis of violence we currently face here in Montana.”

The woman, identified as L.B. in court documents, was drunk in the presence of her children when Bullcoming arrived at her home in 2015. Bullcoming, according to court records, threatened to call social services. He told the woman "something had to be done," and answered affirmatively when the woman asked if Bullcoming meant sex. The woman became pregnant after the rape and gave birth. Bullcoming was ultimately convicted and sentenced to federal prison, and the woman filed a civil suit for damages.

She was awarded $1.6 million in damages, but a federal judge in Billings had ruled the BIA was not liable. The woman appealed, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals put to the Montana Supreme Court the question of whether, under Montana law, federal law enforcement agencies were liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

The state's high court ruled that the nature of the employment must be considered when considering vicarious liability, and in this case, the majority ruled Bullcoming's use of his authority to coerce L.B. fell within the scope of his employment. The ACLU of Montana had raised that argument in its own brief in the case.

“This is a step toward accountability and justice for Indigenous women in Montana, who are not only disproportionately impacted by violence, but also are a population more likely to be impacted by federal officers,” Sharen Kickingwoman, Indigenous Justice Program Manager with the ACLU of Montana, said in a statement Thursday. “I’m thankful for the courage and bravery of the survivor to seek justice and fight for this fix, so no other Indigenous woman has to face this battle.”

The Sovereign Bodies Institute, the Fort Belknap Indian Community and the Blackfeet Nation each joined the NIWRC in supporting L.B.'s case, arguing a ruling in the BIA's favor would establish uneven protections for Native and non-Natives assaulted by law enforcement.

"Officer Bullcoming’s horrific violations of L.B. are unfortunately all too common in Montana," Kipp added in his statement. "Truly, we will never be able to address the MMIWG2s (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit) crisis in Montana until the BIA cleans up its act, and that begins with ensuring the law permits victims to hold the BIA accountable when its officers rape, beat, or kill Native people on tribal lands.”

Kipp said the ruling comes at a "critical time" as tribal members look to U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland's Missing and Murdered Unit within the BIA to help resolve the disproportionate rate of violence and missing persons cases that occur on reservations in Montana and beyond. Now that the courts have established a route for accountability against the agency, the BIA can again begin to establish trust with the communities they are charged with protecting, he said.