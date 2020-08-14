Treatment court in COVID: Daines, Lewis and Clark County talk lessons learned during pandemic

“Everything that happened by having to shut down created a huge – the social isolation, that’s the biggest trigger for almost anybody out there,” she said.

Retired Detective Dan O’Malley described the team feeling that was fostered in the court as participants would go from anger toward the judge and law enforcement to viewing them as advocates for sobriety.

“You see that transformation after about 2-3 months that they buy into this team mentality,” he said.

O’Malley agreed that isolation represents a huge challenge.

“When you get sober the biggest thing is to get around positive people,” he said.

Daines often appears or sends video messages to treatment court graduations. As a proponent, he says he’s concerned that if virtual meetings won’t work as well, how can treatment court staff learn and adapt during a pandemic.

Both treatment court staff and Daines said they hoped to learn from the struggles of COVID and apply those lessons in the case of another or a continued pandemic to better help participants.