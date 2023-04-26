Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was first stopped from engaging in debate on the House floor last week.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, is the first trans woman elected to the Montana Legislature.
Montana Speaker of the House Matt Regier on Tuesday canceled the chamber’s work for the day as the end of the legislative session looms next week.
In response, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, issued a sharp rebuke.
Republican lawmakers in Montana’s House of Representatives doubled down Friday on their decision to silence a transgender member of the minori…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.