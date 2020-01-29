TOWNSEND — Residents were temporarily evacuated after the engine of a train carrying oil caught fire in southwestern Montana Tuesday night.
No one was injured in the fire on the front engine of a Montana Rail Link train, which started at about 8:15 pm. in Townsend, KTVH-TV reported. Multiple fire crews responded and put the fire out.
People who lived nearby were evacuated because the train was hauling oil and because it was dark, Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said. Railroad crews responded and disabled the engine, he said.
