Top Montana National Guard staff gets COVID-19 vaccine
Seven doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were made available Tuesday to senior leadership of the Montana National Guard in an effort to show others that they have confidence in the treatment.

Capt. Kaleigh Koeppen had some doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine left over after medical staff had been inoculated.

Among those receiving a shot was Brig. Gen. Buel Dickson, the assistant adjutant general.

Capt. Kaleigh Koeppen, Montana National Guard deputy state surgeon, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Col. Lonnie Cook, chief of staff.

Others included Col. Bruce Coccoli, director of logistics; Col. Lonnie Cook, chief of staff; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Julie Vaquera; Col. Renea Dorval, commander of the 1889th RSG; Col. James Hesterberg, U.S. property and fiscal officer; and Col. Greg Olson, garrison director of military personnel. All volunteered to receive the vaccine.

"Leadership wants to show soldiers and airmen their confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective," said Dickson. "We want to lead by example."

The Montana National Guard recently received 200 doses of the vaccine from the Department of Defense and are administering them based upon the Department of Defense priority plan. Priority groups include health care providers, support personnel, residents and staff of the department's long-term care facilities and other essential workers and high-risk beneficiaries. 

Officials said 3,000 doses of the vaccine have been ordered and will be delivered to the Montana National Guard.

Montana reported 84,060 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of those cases, 78,114 have recovered and 1,015 people have died. The Montana VA Health Care System received 1,000 doses, its first shipment, of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 and provided shots to staff. 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

