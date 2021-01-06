Top Montana National Guard staff gets COVID-19 vaccine

Seven doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were made available Tuesday to senior leadership of the Montana National Guard in an effort to show others that they have confidence in the treatment.

Capt. Kaleigh Koeppen had some doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine left over after medical staff had been inoculated.

Among those receiving a shot was Brig. Gen. Buel Dickson, the assistant adjutant general.

Others included Col. Bruce Coccoli, director of logistics; Col. Lonnie Cook, chief of staff; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Julie Vaquera; Col. Renea Dorval, commander of the 1889th RSG; Col. James Hesterberg, U.S. property and fiscal officer; and Col. Greg Olson, garrison director of military personnel. All volunteered to receive the vaccine.

"Leadership wants to show soldiers and airmen their confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective," said Dickson. "We want to lead by example."

The Montana National Guard recently received 200 doses of the vaccine from the Department of Defense and are administering them based upon the Department of Defense priority plan. Priority groups include health care providers, support personnel, residents and staff of the department's long-term care facilities and other essential workers and high-risk beneficiaries.