Tiny Montana school to be among first in US to reopen

"We anticipated that some of our smallest and most rural schools might be able to reopen without violating the governor's directive," Klapmeier said.

In Willow Creek, staff and students will have their temperatures checked before entering the school or boarding a bus. Desks have been spaced 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart. Lunchtimes and class bells will be staggered to avoid too many people in the halls and bathrooms. Recess will be held on the football field or basketball courts where there is room to spread out.

Those students who can't stay physically separated will be given their schoolwork and asked to finish their semester at home, Lower said.

"I know they're little kids and it's going to be a drag for them a little bit, but I think they'll adjust," she said.

Eric Feaver, the head of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, a union that represents teachers, said he is concerned younger children will be able to maintain the separation that's required.

"I wish they weren't opening, but they do have the authority to do so," he said. "Two-and-a-half weeks (of school) is not going to repair whatever instructional lessons were lost in the last month and a half."