Timely snow improves Montana streamflow forecasts

On the heels of January’s abundant snowfall in much of Montana, February also delivered above-normal to record-setting snowfall in mountain ranges supplying water to regional rivers and streams.

New records were set for February snowfall at seven mountain SNOTEL sites in southern and central Montana, fueled by an unstable north-northwest flow coming from Canada during the first three weeks of the month, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“January and February snowfall took the dismal snowpack totals reported on January 1 along the Montana/Idaho border and improved snowpack to near to above normal on March 1,” said water supply specialist Lucas Zukiewicz. “This is great news for water users as we approach spring and summer.”

Snowpack totals in all river basins across Montana were near to above normal for March 1. Statewide, snowpack is reported at 113% of normal. East of the Continental Divide, snowpack was 115% of normal for March 1 and at 112% to the west.

At this point in the winter, around 75% to 85% of the seasonal peak snowpack has typically accumulated at mountain locations. Forecasters use the data to predict what snowmelt may yield in seasonal water supply during spring and summer.