The Polio Pioneers: Montana was at forefront of fighting crippling disease

As a deeply divisive debate over vaccines turns the tide on a deadly public health risk, some may remember a time when Montana rose united to the challenge amid a similar threat.
In the 1950s and ‘60s Montana was among the leaders in the war against polio and nearly 4,000 Montana children participated in a 1954 field trial of the Salk polio vaccine that became known as “the biggest public health experiment ever,” according to a published article.
Nationwide, the kids became known at the “Polio Pioneers.”
The effort is chronicled in detail in a 20-page story by Todd S. Harwell, Stacey Anderson, Dr. Greg S. Holzman and Dr. Steven D. Helgerson published in 2019 in "Montana: The Magazine of Western History." The names of the authors may seem familiar, as they had worked for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and many were, or remain, on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Montana played a special role,” Helgerson, the former state medical officer who retired in 2015, said in a recent telephone interview.
Poliovirus is described as an enterovirus that spreads by ingesting water or food contaminated by fecal matter, or by coughing and sneezing. Less that 1% of the infections included paralysis. It was regarded as a rare disease of infancy or early childhood.
From 1913, when Montana first required reporting infantile paralysis, to 1971, when the last death from acute poliomyelitis was reported, 2,926 cases and 317 deaths occurred in the state, researchers said.
Helgerson said Montana, like many other states, supported the effort to eradicate polio. The general population did not take too much convincing of how dangerous polio was, he said, adding there was widespread agreement on controlling polio and parents did not let children go outside in the summer.
According to the authors, the Montana State Board of Health estimated in 1964 that 73% of those 5 years old or younger, 77% of those 5 to 14 and 63% of those 15 to 39 had been fully vaccinated against polio.
The state reported Friday that 48% of eligible residents, or 446,031, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state also reported a total of 117,882 cases with 114,187 people recovered. There have been 1,722 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
And a very aggressive Delta variant has surfaced, sending some back to mask rules and health mandates.
Helgerson said there is an interesting contrast between President Franklin Roosevelt, who had polio and was completely supportive of trying to control the disease, and President Donald Trump, who was so “self-centered” that he did not believe there was a disease to control.
“A lot of the nonsense that came out of the White House was not real helpful,” he said.
Dr. Kelly Elterman, a Texas-based physician, notes in a February posting on goodrx.com that we are experiencing significant “vaccine hesitancy" in regards to the coronavirus.
“In recent years, vaccine hesitancy has increased worldwide — so much so that the World Health Organization considered it a top 10 global health threat in 2019. Misinformation is a major cause of vaccine hesitancy, and there is much misinformation about both COVID-19 and its vaccine because they are new.”
She said it’s a problem that can make it harder to contain a disease.
Elterman said people refuse to be vaccinated because they distrust the vaccine and its effectiveness. They fear possible side effects or have a general lack of concern about the virus.
“In these communities, people may not accept a COVID vaccine because to them the risks of the vaccine seem greater than the risks of the disease," she said.
Dr. Abe Elias, medical director of the Shodair Children's Hospital Genetics Department, said there are several parallels between the polio outbreak and the coronavirus pandemic.
He said polio sparked the first concerted effort to get a vaccine out relatively quickly to a large number of people.
“When you look at the numbers there were relatively few outbreaks, but it was enough to mobilize the people,” Elias said. “It required a willingness to participate and required a trust in the scientists and the science behind it.”
Shodair is mentioned several times in the article for helping young people with polio. Shodair began in 1896 as a home for orphaned and abandoned children and then became the first facility in the state to treat children with polio, its website states.
A large outbreak of polio in New York City early in the summer of 1916 was reported in Montana newspapers. It raised such concern that The Billings Gazette published tips from local doctors on how to stave off its spread.
The first case surfaced in Montana in July 1916 on the Crow Indian Reservation. Dr. William Cogswell, executive secretary of the Montana State Board of Health, told local health officials to be prepared for more cases. He coordinated state and local health department efforts and requested help from the federal Public Health Service to find the nature of the outbreak.
The first death in Montana was Virgil Van Pelt, a teen from Hardin, who died in July 1916. Billings officials quarantined ill children, delaying the opening of schools and prohibiting children from going to public places and events.
Montana and Minnesota were the only states west of the Mississippi that had cases. In 1916, there were 111 cases and 24 deaths in Montana, according to the authors of the 2019 article.
But some cases may have been unreported. In 1923, state epidemiologist Dr. John J. Sippy said his research led him to believe that only 25% of the infantile paralysis cases had been reported in 1916.
In 1917, there was an outbreak in Great Falls with 12 cases, and two deaths were reported. The state Board of Health discouraged gatherings observing National Baby Week, including Better Baby Contests.
The state’s largest polio outbreak was in 1934. Helena postponed the first day of school until the number of new polio cases decreased and by December, 321 cases had been reported throughout Montana. Public fear grew, even though cancer and injuries killed more people than polio. It was because of polio’s mysterious nature, as it struck without warning and left people unable to walk, with deformed limbs or in iron lungs, the authors of the research paper wrote.
Roosevelt, who contracted polio in 1921, founded the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Thousands of chapters started nationwide, including in Montana. Throughout the ‘40s and ‘50s, the Montana chapters raised funds to aid polio victims and support national research.
However, in 1953, outbreaks were reported in Park and Custer counties. In one month alone, 13 cases were reported. Of those, four were paralyzed and died.
“The Livingston community mobilized immediately to help address this emergency,” the researchers said. The city’s health officer, an official from Shodair Hospital and members of the Park County Medical Society, decided to have a mass inoculation of 3,300 Livingston-area children with gamma gobulin.
Gamma globulin was not a vaccine, but did offer some protection via passive immunity as it had protective antibodies taken from people who had been infected.
It was flown in from San Francisco, was valued at $60,000, was funded by the NFIB and would be offered to children 14 and under. The Elks Club donated their house for the clinics and 50 children were inoculated per hour.
On Aug. 24, 1953, siblings Alice and Orvis Harper were the first to get the gamma globulin and the Livingston Enterprise newspaper was there.
“Alice was the first, all smiles, to go under the needle,” the newspaper reported. “Dr. Means, City and County Health Officer, held the sparkling needle and said: ‘You’re not afraid, are you Alice?’ She shook her head and smiled for the man who was taking her picture.”
She was the first child to participate in a mass gamma globulin inoculation program ever held west of the Mississippi and the 12th such event held in the United States.
Alice Harper is now Alice Hansen. She is 77 and lives with her husband in Missouri.
She said her most vivid memory that day is that she got the shot in her hip and the newspaper photo showed her laying on a table with her pants down. She had become ill prior to getting the shot and the doctor thought she might have polio. But that was not the case.
"It was a terrible, terrible thing," Hansen said of polio, adding she had a friend who had it. She said the fact she was the first west of the Mississippi to get the gamma globulin shot has not come up in conversation, but said she has told her husband a few times.
"It's not something I particularly talk about," she said.
She said people were much more receptive to a polio vaccine than they are of a coronavirus shot. She got the Pfizer COVID shot.
"The main reason I got it is that I like to travel and would not have been able to do so," she said.
She said she does not often think of that day in Livingston nearly 68 years ago.
"I was just a kid and things like that weren't important to me," she said. "The only thing I got was my rear-end hanging in the air in the paper."
Her older brother Orvis Harper, now 81 and living in western Washington, said he doesn't remember a whole lot about the day but does remember going to the Elks Club. He believes he and his sister were the first to get the shots because of their father's deep belief that if you are not 15 minutes early for appointments or events, you are late.
"I guess that is why we were first in line," he said, adding he was a high school student at the time. "Mom made sure we are there."
In late 1953, the NFIB recruited epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Francis Jr. to do a field trial on a polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk and his team. In Park County, efforts were made to raise funds for the study.
Harvey Cole, chair of the Park County NFIP chapter, encouraged all to help.
“Everyone should contribute to the drive, no matter how little … The fight against polio is everybody’s fight.”
By mid-March Park County had contributed $8,908 to the polio fund. Soon after, it was announced that Park and Gallatin counties were selected to participate in the national field trial in April of 1954. There were 217 areas in 44 states selected to participate in “the biggest public health experiment ever.”
Gallatin, Mineral, Missoula and Park counties were selected for a placebo control method in which some children would receive the vaccine while others would be given a placebo substance.
Local doctors, nurses, schools, PTAs, other civic groups and hundreds of volunteers helped. There were 776 Park County first-, second- and third-graders eligible to participate.
"V-Day" was to be held April 29, 1954.
However, just a few days before, a 2-year-old Livingston boy was stricken with what was believed to be polio and there was some thought of pausing because the boy had siblings in the school, but that was not the case and the trial moved forward, the Montana magazine authors noted.
Children who got the shots received a certificate and a Polio Pioneer button for participating.
John Sloan, an adult polio victim from West Glacier, told the Daily Missoulian that “the vaccine was the most wonderful thing they ever found,” even though it was too late to help him.
However, some cases of polio were reported among recently vaccinated children in Illinois, California, Idaho and elsewhere. It was soon learned that the vaccine was produced by a California laboratory and had inadequately inactivated virus.
In January 1955, after data had been tabulated, the vaccine was proclaimed to be “safe, effective and potent.”
The authors of the article note it has been nearly 50 years since Montana had its last case of polio.
“Those of us who were not alive during the polio outbreaks of the mid-20th century may find it difficult to understand a community’s fear regarding this disease or the level of anticipation, and then relief once an effective vaccine, the Salk vaccine, was developed, tested, and provided to communities across the United States,” they wrote.
“Because Montana’s communities, health officials and Polio Pioneers played an essential role in demonstrating the efficacy of the Salk-type polio vaccine, this crippling disease was eradicated from the state.”
Elias, of Shodair, said Montana’s polio efforts in the ‘50s and ‘60s serve as a reminder of what it takes to get such an effort underway. He said there is always resistance to vaccines.
He said what went “right” with polio is that it concerned people so much that they took action.
Helgerson, Harwell and Holzman also wrote a paper on the 1918 Spanish flu, which was also published prior to the pandemic.
When asked if the articles now strike him as prophetic amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said “There’s an edge of satisfaction,” adding he wished the events of ‘20-’21 had rolled out differently.
Helgerson retired as the state medical officer in 2015 and now spends his time in Seattle and Bozeman.
“I think I retired prematurely and I think I should have hung around a little longer" to work with younger employees on the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Helgerson was a second-grader in Portland, Oregon in 1954, and said he got the vaccine and is one of the “Polio Pioneers.”
So why is there resistance to the COVID-19 vaccines?
Helgerson notes that in 1954 there was not such a wide network of misinformation that came from the White House. Nor was there cable television news that would spread inaccurate information.
Harper, the Livingston high school student in 1953 who got the gamma globulin shot, said he is now an "anti-vaxxer," but said he and his wife wear masks when required in stores.
Although clinical trials found the vaccines to be safe and effective, Harper said he is concerned that the process moved too fast.
"I don't trust our present health system," he said. "There are too many lies going around."
One local public official expressed frustration over the divisiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and thought about his youth when he got the shot for polio.
“I'm just befuddled,” Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during a July 20 meeting.
“When I was a little kid when the polio vaccine came out, all of us kids lined up outside Meadowlark School in Shelby going into the school to get our vaccine, and it was certainly welcomed by folks to be able to be protected from such a terrible, awful disease.”
“How and why these vaccines and public safety protocols have become political is sad,” he said. “I'm sorry that it became such because it needn't be.”
“This is about protecting all of us.”
Nolan Lister of the Independent Record contributed to this story.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.