The Polio Pioneers: Montana was at forefront of fighting crippling disease

"It was a terrible, terrible thing," Hansen said of polio, adding she had a friend who had it. She said the fact she was the first west of the Mississippi to get the gamma globulin shot has not come up in conversation, but said she has told her husband a few times.

"It's not something I particularly talk about," she said.

She said people were much more receptive to a polio vaccine than they are of a coronavirus shot. She got the Pfizer COVID shot.

"The main reason I got it is that I like to travel and would not have been able to do so," she said.

She said she does not often think of that day in Livingston nearly 68 years ago.

"I was just a kid and things like that weren't important to me," she said. "The only thing I got was my rear-end hanging in the air in the paper."

Her older brother Orvis Harper, now 81 and living in western Washington, said he doesn't remember a whole lot about the day but does remember going to the Elks Club. He believes he and his sister were the first to get the shots because of their father's deep belief that if you are not 15 minutes early for appointments or events, you are late.