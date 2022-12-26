The Helena Independent Record's 10 most popular online stories from 2022

The Independent Record's most-read story of 2022, according to traffic data analyzed by Lee Enterprises, was about a grizzly bear that was caught on camera in the Elkhorn mountains. In response to the event, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials encouraged people to "follow food storage orders in effect while on the forest." Or to put it another way, "a fed bear is a dead bear."

Ted Kaczynski, otherwise known as the Unabomber, is one of Montana's most noteworthy figures. As is the tiny Lincoln-based cabin he stayed in for 25 years before he was discovered and apprehended. The shack, which is still on display in DC, had no running water, was a mere 10 by 12 feet in size. It was where he built 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others.

In June, the Independent Record reported on a 10-year-old girl who was tragically struck and killed along Canyon Ferry Road. The Montana Highway Patrol later announced that speed, alcohol and/or drugs were not involved in the accident. The event prompted an outpouring from the local community, in which many donated to a fund to help the girl's family.

Actor Mark Wahlberg stopped in Helena for a private screening of the movie "Father Stu" in April. The movie recounts the true story of the Rev. Stuart Long, who grew up in Helena. Wahlberg discussed details of the movie with the Independent Record.

In October, a former FBI agent was convicted of stalking his ex-girlfriend and obstructing an investigation into allegations brought against him. He formerly worked in Helena.

In early July, a flash flood sent a river of rainwater right to the doors of businesses in downtown Helena. One of the buildings most affected by the flooding was YWCA Helena.

In November, the Montana State News Bureau reported on a former Montana secretary of state announcing he was running for president of the United States. He also discussed the release of a new music album by his band, Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.

In June, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving many confused about what that meant for abortion rights in Montana. The Montana State News Bureau reported on those details.

In October, the Helena community bid farewell to popular local eatery, Saigon Alley.

In early June, nearly 50 Helena High School students were allegedly involved in vandalism to the school, reportedly a senior prank that got out of hand. At first, the school said it would withhold diplomas from all graduating seniors, but officials later said graduates could come to the main office to pick them up.