Tester expects fast impeachment trial, supports Keystone pipeline

Smith noted Tester was not afraid to criticize the Biden administration, much like he did the Trump presidency.

“Look, I don’t agree with my wife all the time,” Tester said. “I am not going to agree with this administration all the time. The bottom line is when they are wrong I am going to tell them and when they are right I will pat them on the back. That’s just the way it is going to be.”

Tester was asked about infrastructure development and said there is an opportunity for an infrastructure bill, but added that promise has been made by Washington before.

“I don’t think we are kidding anybody that we won’t maintain in our leadership in this world in the 21st century if we don’t invest in infrastructure and education, we are going to be out in the cold,” he said. “It’s just the way it is.”

Tester said it would have to be a program where the federal government would have to pick up the cost.

He was asked why lawmakers cowered like sheep in Washington.

Tester said if getting reelected is your top priority, it cripples your ability to make decisions. He said it was an incredible opportunity to represent Montana, but being a senator was not the best job he ever had.