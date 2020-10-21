Tester bill would bar appeal of Pendley's ouster from BLM

Daines’ office blasted the bill as an effort to aid Bullock in the election.

“This is nothing more than political theatre. Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden put Tester up to this, simply to prop up his buddy Bullock’s election bid because they are desperate to give Schumer control over the Senate so they can pack the Supreme Court with activist, liberal, anti-energy, job killing Judges like Judge Morris in Montana,” spokeswoman Katie Schoettler said in a statement.

When asked about the political implications of the bill in the current election, Tester defended it and said he would not expect any action to happen on it before the election.

“This has been going on for 424 days, that’s well over a year, and we’ve been begging the administration for a vote, literally and it’s not happening because they think Congress is a nuisance I believe,” he said. “… Quite frankly, I guess you can say everything done in Washington D.C. is political but the truth is this is about a person who is unfit for the job to be removed.”

Bullock’s legal counsel Raph Graybill, who is running for Montana Attorney General, agreed with Tester that the Trump administration should formally nominate a BLM director.

“As the federal court found, the bureau has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for over 424 days,” he said in a statement. “It’s high time the administration follow the Constitution and appoint someone who has lawful authority to lead the agency.”

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

