Test for coronavirus in Montana comes back negative

Earlier this week the Gallatin City-County Health Department said a person was being monitored for the virus after traveling to mainland China and then falling ill after returning to Montana. This is the first patient who was under investigation in Montana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta announced the negative test result Friday.

The person has been in isolation at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital since Monday.