Tax forms reporting unemployment benefits sent to recipients

HELENA — Montana's Department of Labor and Industry has mailed tax forms to people who received unemployment benefits last year because they are subject to federal taxation, the agency said.

The agency offered people the option to withhold federal taxes from some of the benefits. But withholding was not available for payments from three federal pandemic-related supplemental unemployment programs, including one that offered an extra $600 a week early in the pandemic, said Lauren Lewis, agency spokeswoman.

Unemployment benefits are exempt from state taxes in Montana.

People who receive a form 1099-G but did not file for unemployment benefits are likely the victim of identity theft. The agency has a fraud hotline at (406) 444-0072.

Those who have questions about their 1099-G form were also given a number to call. Additional staffers have been assigned to answer those questions, Lewis said.

Montana made nearly $1.2 billion in unemployment payments in 2020, compared to $107 million in 2019, Lewis said.