Students deliver powerful poetry at Montana Poetry Out Loud State Finals in Helena

For someone with a fear of public speaking, center stage of Grand Street Theatre might have been the loneliest microphone in the state of Montana. But for 16 high school students, it was their chance to bring poetry alive.

The 2020 Poetry Out Loud Montana State Finals featured students memorizing and reciting classics to contemporary works in an event that is part competition and part art. Now in its 15th year, students must compete at school and regional events before coming to the Montana finals with the chance to go to Washington, D.C., next month for the national competition.

Flathead High School sophomore Isabella Shinn stepped to the microphone. After a deep breath, she delivered an emotional and thoughtful rendition of "For the Dogs Who Barked at Me on the Sidewalks in Connecticut" by Hanif Abdurraqib that earned her the applause of the crowd and title of state champion.

“I think I just saw the (poem's) title and that interested me,” she said in an interview. “Then I read it and it was powerful and really makes you think about it.”

Shinn competed in Poetry Out Loud last year as well and says she enjoys the travel, meeting new people and reciting the poetry. Of course the experience of getting up in front of a crowd and delivering the words from memory is not easy.