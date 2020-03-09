Students deliver powerful poetry at Montana Poetry Out Loud State Finals in Helena

For someone with a fear of public speaking, center stage of Grand Street Theatre might have been the loneliest microphone in the state of Montana. But for 16 high school students, it was their chance to bring poetry alive.
The 2020 Poetry Out Loud Montana State Finals featured students memorizing and reciting classics to contemporary works in an event that is part competition and part art. Now in its 15th year, students must compete at school and regional events before coming to the Montana finals with the chance to go to Washington, D.C., next month for the national competition.
Flathead High School sophomore Isabella Shinn stepped to the microphone. After a deep breath, she delivered an emotional and thoughtful rendition of "For the Dogs Who Barked at Me on the Sidewalks in Connecticut" by Hanif Abdurraqib that earned her the applause of the crowd and title of state champion.
“I think I just saw the (poem's) title and that interested me,” she said in an interview. “Then I read it and it was powerful and really makes you think about it.”
Shinn competed in Poetry Out Loud last year as well and says she enjoys the travel, meeting new people and reciting the poetry. Of course the experience of getting up in front of a crowd and delivering the words from memory is not easy.
“It’s scary, I was so nervous last year, this year I wasn’t as much but whenever you stand on stage you start shaking,” she said, adding that going to nationals comes with its own level of nerves.
Shinn was just one of many students bringing stellar recitations to the state finals.
Butte High junior Katy McCumber’s rendition of "When You are Old" by William Butler Yeats earned her second-place accolades, and Belt High School senior Adelle Meissner received the third-place nod from the judges for her delivery of "Broken Promises" by David Kirby.
Montana Poetry Out Loud is offered to students through a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation with the Montana Arts Council. The program helps students master public speaking skills, appreciate poetry and earn awards and cash prizes. For her win, Shinn receives $200, an all-expense-paid trip to nationals and a $500 stipend for her school to buy poetry materials.
Monica Grabel, the council’s arts education director, noted that the former chair of the NEA David Gioia saw the need to keep poetry alive in schools and became a driving force behind Poetry Out Loud. Every state in the country sends one champion to the finals, which includes a free trip with a parent or guardian.
Even while the event crowned a champion, organizers emphasized the difficulty and subjectivity that comes with judging anything artistic.
“I have to say, that what you tackled today is one of the more difficult art forms, much like a dancer translates a choreographer’s work, or an actor a playwright’s, you had to dig into the poet’s words thoughts and feelings and interpret them for the rest of us to connect,” said Tatiana Gant, executive director of the council.
“Those words are in you forever,” she continued. “You accomplished an amazing thing by inspiring people all along the way, in your classroom contests, in your school contests, at the regionals, and thank you for letting us be a part of that.”
