Structures destroyed as wind-driven fires wreak havoc in central Montana

The West Wind fire destroyed at least 25 structures in the central Montana town of Denton on Wednesday.

Downed power lines are believed to be the cause of the fire that started north of Stanford on Tuesday night. High winds spread the fire to Denton by early Wednesday afternoon.

"Yesterday high winds pushed the fire from Judith Basin County into our small town of Denton taking with it around 25 structures to include grain elevators and bridges," a Fergus County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

Rural fire agencies are working to prevent any further fire spread or damage. The work will continue for several more days, according to the release.

The Red Cross is setup at the Lewistown Civic Center and is asking anyone in need to stop by or call 800-272-6668.

The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office expects to lift the evacuation order by noon today. Only essential traffic will be allowed into the area as active firefighting continues.

Highway 81 west of Denton will continue to be closed due to a bridge being burned out.

No injuries have been reported.

South of Great Falls, the Gibson Flats fire that was reported at about 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday destroyed several structures, Cascade County officials said. Some residents were evacuated, and others were warned they may have to leave, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not know of any injuries on the fire Wednesday. The cause of the blaze in the Gibson Flats area had not yet been determined.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0