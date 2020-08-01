State says Montana rental assistance program largely unused

The emergency housing assistance program provides rent, security deposit and mortgage payment help for Montana residents who have lost a job or substantial income as a result of the pandemic. The applicants must pay 30% of their monthly gross income toward their rent or mortgage and the assistance program will pay the rest, up to $2,000 a month. There are income and asset limits for eligibility.

The current approved but unspent payments total about $560,000 on behalf of 237 renters in Montana, Saunders said. The agency is calling and emailing the landlords and property managers to try to obtain the information needed to send payments. Fewer than a dozen landlords have refused to sign the required tax form, Saunders said.

Sinrud, the lobbyist for the Montana Landlords Association, said he hasn't heard that any of his organization's more than 1,300 members are refusing to participate in the housing assistance program. In fact, he said, landlords are encouraging their tenants to apply for the aid. Some aren't following through, he said.