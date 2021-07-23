State park officials discuss 'banner year' for Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said Thursday state recreation facilities are seeing large increase in visitors, adding they do not see it as a detriment.

The department told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents and business people, that 3.4 million people visited state parks in 2020, nearly a 30% increase from 2019. They said this represents an 83% increase in visitation in the last 10 years.

They also said in the first quarter of 2021, state parks were seeing a 20% increase in visitors from 2020, and a 78% increase from the same time in 2019. They said June 2021 visitation of 539,000 people was an 9.1% increase over 2020 and 23.4% from 2019.

FWP officials said state parks are seeing what is happening at national parks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It can create management challenges, but I’m not going to say it’s created a problem,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman. “In the past couple of years people have discovered the outdoors. For us in Montana it seems like a long time coming. They have discovered what we have enjoyed for years and years.”