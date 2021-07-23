State park officials discuss 'banner year' for Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said Thursday state recreation facilities are seeing large increase in visitors, adding they do not see it as a detriment.
The department told members of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents and business people, that 3.4 million people visited state parks in 2020, nearly a 30% increase from 2019. They said this represents an 83% increase in visitation in the last 10 years.
They also said in the first quarter of 2021, state parks were seeing a 20% increase in visitors from 2020, and a 78% increase from the same time in 2019. They said June 2021 visitation of 539,000 people was an 9.1% increase over 2020 and 23.4% from 2019.
FWP officials said state parks are seeing what is happening at national parks.
“It can create management challenges, but I’m not going to say it’s created a problem,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman. “In the past couple of years people have discovered the outdoors. For us in Montana it seems like a long time coming. They have discovered what we have enjoyed for years and years.”
Pat Doyle, marketing and communication manager with FWP, said 2020 was a “banner year” for visitation at state parks, adding visitation is not slowing down. He said the 352 fishing access sites show no signs of slowing down.
Doyle said one of the silver linings of COVID-19 was that it brought people out to visit these state properties.
He also said Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena remained one of the more popular parks in the state. According to an earlier Independent Record story in, the park reported 178,156 visits in 2020, which was up 32%.
The state report, "2020 Montana State Parks Annual Visitation Update," is at https://rb.gy/y4caf7.
