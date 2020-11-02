State completes land exchange in Jefferson County

The Montana State Board of Land Commissioners recently approved a land exchange in Jefferson County that involved three state agencies.

The exchange will consolidate ownership of 32 acres of the Montana Developmental Center Campus in Boulder, while 155 acres of agricultural land will eventually become open to public access.

MDC is now entirely on land owned and managed by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. To put the ownership into DPHHS’s hands, DPHHS, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Montana Department of Corrections spent two years working on a three-way land exchange.

As the state of Montana began looking for potential future uses of MDC, the state discovered that the land it sat on was state trust land. But the land had never been managed as trust land, which focuses on producing revenue for the beneficiary such as schools.

A history of complicated ownership including a family’s 32-acre donation in the early 1900s to benefit the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind legally classified it as state trust land, but the ownership went unknown until 2019, said Mike Atwood, DNRC Real Estate Management Bureau chief. MDC had essentially operated on the property as if it were state owned but not trust land, he said.