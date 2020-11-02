State completes land exchange in Jefferson County

The Montana State Board of Land Commissioners recently approved a land exchange in Jefferson County that involved three state agencies.
The exchange will consolidate ownership of 32 acres of the Montana Developmental Center Campus in Boulder, while 155 acres of agricultural land will eventually become open to public access.
MDC is now entirely on land owned and managed by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. To put the ownership into DPHHS’s hands, DPHHS, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Montana Department of Corrections spent two years working on a three-way land exchange.
As the state of Montana began looking for potential future uses of MDC, the state discovered that the land it sat on was state trust land. But the land had never been managed as trust land, which focuses on producing revenue for the beneficiary such as schools.
A history of complicated ownership including a family’s 32-acre donation in the early 1900s to benefit the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind legally classified it as state trust land, but the ownership went unknown until 2019, said Mike Atwood, DNRC Real Estate Management Bureau chief. MDC had essentially operated on the property as if it were state owned but not trust land, he said.
“In order for those (MDC) facilities to have a future we’re trying to consolidate it into a singular ownership,” he said.
To remedy the ownership – DNRC did not have interest in managing the property – officials looked at a potential land swap. About a mile south of Boulder land owned by Corrections was leased as hay ground. Unlike state trust land which requires Land Board approval to swap between agencies, Corrections and DPHHS swapped 155 acres through an executive order. That then made the exchange between DPHHS and DNRC financially comparable, Atwood said.
Before moving forward the state conducted a public comment period and public hearing, receiving mostly favorable feedback.
State trust land is typically open for public recreation access, however, under the terms of the exchange access will not be allowed until January of 2025. That is when the existing agricultural lease expires and DNRC will also move to its process of competitive bidding for the lease rights at that time, Atwood said.
