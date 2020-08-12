St. Peter's Health eyeing rural growth with new Townsend clinic

The clinic has six exam rooms, two of which are dedicated to regularly visiting specialists such as the urologist and surgeon dispatched to Townsend from Helena once a month.

St. Peter's Health currently employs four people at the clinic: Thompson, a registered nurse, an X-ray technician and a medical assistant.

Todd Wampler, president of St. Peter's Medical Group, said the plan is to bolster the new outpatient clinic's staff by hiring a full-time primary care physician who will live and work in Townsend sometime next year.

With the extra staff, Wampler said the tentative plan is to then expand the facility's hours of operation to eventually include late-night emergency medical care. Currently, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We hope to provide additional services and more specialized services in the future," Wampler said. "It all depends on how it grows and what the people of Townsend want."

After operating a private practice in Harlowton for 23 years, Thompson knows a thing or two about rural medicine. He said having a locally based physician is critical to providing the best care.

"That's not a sore throat in room three," he said. "That's Mr. Johnson who was up all night calving."