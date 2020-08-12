St. Peter's Health eyeing rural growth with new Townsend clinic

St. Peter's Health opened the doors to its new $2 million primary care clinic in Townsend earlier this summer, and employees say it has so far improved the service it provides to their rural patients.
Physician assistant Dwight Thompson, who runs day-to-day operations Townsend facility, could not contain his excitement when talking about the new facility and its new equipment.
"St. Peter's Health didn't hold back anything when it decided to go through with this clinic," Thompson said. "I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm so excited to have this stuff."
Last year, St. Peter's Health and Broadwater Health Center in Townsend considered an institutional affiliation. The center's board of directors ultimately decided to pursue a partnership with Billings Clinic.
St. Peter's then moved forward with its own clinic in Townsend, purchasing the 3.29-acre parcel on Highway 287 between the Family Dollar and the Townsend Post Office and beginning construction.
Thompson, who has worked in Townsend for six years, said the new clinic boasts an EKG and new X-ray machines helping with patient care.
"Now, a patient's EKG can be sent to their specialist in Helena immediately," Thompson said. "It's nice to be on the phone with the specialist and they're seeing exactly what I'm seeing."
The clinic has six exam rooms, two of which are dedicated to regularly visiting specialists such as the urologist and surgeon dispatched to Townsend from Helena once a month.
St. Peter's Health currently employs four people at the clinic: Thompson, a registered nurse, an X-ray technician and a medical assistant.
Todd Wampler, president of St. Peter's Medical Group, said the plan is to bolster the new outpatient clinic's staff by hiring a full-time primary care physician who will live and work in Townsend sometime next year.
With the extra staff, Wampler said the tentative plan is to then expand the facility's hours of operation to eventually include late-night emergency medical care. Currently, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We hope to provide additional services and more specialized services in the future," Wampler said. "It all depends on how it grows and what the people of Townsend want."
After operating a private practice in Harlowton for 23 years, Thompson knows a thing or two about rural medicine. He said having a locally based physician is critical to providing the best care.
"That's not a sore throat in room three," he said. "That's Mr. Johnson who was up all night calving."
He said people are much more comfortable seeing someone they are familiar with, and prior to St. Pete's expansion, the community struggled with the necessary "continuity of care."
In addition to the shiny new equipment and locally-based care providers, the clinic offers convenience, according to Thompson.
The clinic's X-ray tech also doubles as a phlebotomist, so Townsend residents who elected to continue seeing their Helena-based physician can get blood work done without leaving town.
"If I take blood work on a patient in the morning, I have the results by the end of the day," Thompson said, adding that previously results could be delayed for weeks. "It's really nice to have the support of St. Peter's Health Group."
Wampler said that even though an agreement with the health center did not come to fruition, it never deterred St. Peter's from expanding into the community of about 2,000 people.
"They are our patients regardless ... We need to be providing a local source for primary care to our existing patients," he said.
