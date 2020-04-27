Some Montana stores cautiously reopen as restrictions eased

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some Montana businesses began reopening on Monday under the first phase of a new normal as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the state.

While other states have been extending restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus, Montana has seen a steady decline in the number of cases since its peak in late March, prompting Gov. Steve Bullock to loosen some restrictions in hopes of re-starting the economy and regaining some normalcy.

The doors remained locked Monday at some specialty stores in downtown Helena, but customers could knock for service for the first time in a month.

The toy store Lasso the Moon was allowing up to four people inside at a time, as long as they were wearing masks. Owner Amy Barrett was looking at more ways to offer electronic payment to limit contact with cash.

The store took down play and demonstration tables, “which makes us sad," she said, explaining it would be too difficult to keep them sanitized.

Employees at The Pan Handler Plus, which sells high quality cooking equipment, dishes and wine, will fill orders via phone or answer a knock at the door for people shopping for specific items.

“People can't just walk in,” employee John Murdy said.