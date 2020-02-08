Snowpack near or above normal for most of Montana

While the Helena Valley remained relatively dry in recent months, abundant moisture spilled into much of Montana from the Pacific last month, boosting snowpack in all river basins to near or above normal for Feb. 1.
“November and December were particularly dry, resulting in snowpack totals on Jan. 1 that were well below normal in the river basins west of the Divide. The near continuous snowfall and moisture during January was extraordinary, and it helped the river basins to bounce back to near or above normal for snowpack on Feb. 1. It was quite the month,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist for Montana.
In some locations, the amount of water added to the snowpack was record setting. Between Dec. 30 and Feb. 1, SNOTEL sites west of the Continental Divide received up to 18 inches of snow-water equivalent, roughly proportionate to 100 to 150 plus inches of snowfall. Five SNOTEL sites set new records for monthly totals, and four SNOTEL sites reported their second highest on record.
While mountain snow has continued to mount, the story has been different for Helena with winter storms missing the Capital City for most of the winter amid warmer than average temperatures. For January, the National Weather Service in Great Falls recorded only one-tenth of an inch of precipitation, which is about a quarter of normal. The average daily temperature was also 6.3 degrees above normal.
Overall east of the Continental Divide, snowfall was not record-setting but was near to above normal.
Southwest Montana experienced some of the most dramatic increases with the Jefferson and Madison river basins improving from below normal to near normal for snowpack on Feb. 1. The West Yellowstone area, where mountain snowpack feeds the reservoirs supplying water to the Madison River, was well below normal on Jan. 1.
South-central mountain ranges experienced slight increases in snowpack percentages during the month, while north central mountain ranges had a slight decrease from well above normal.
"This region had been benefiting from early October snowpack which remained on the ground, keeping snowpack totals near to slightly above normal on Jan. 1, and it remains there at this time,” said Zukiewicz.
At this point in the winter, around 60% to 70% of the seasonal peak snowpack has typically accumulated in river basins west of the Continental Divide, while 55% to 65% of the seasonal peak snowpack has accumulated east of the Continental Divide.
“The coming months will tell us just how full the mountain snowpack 'reservoir' is before spring runoff, and early February looks favorable for continued snowfall. Hopefully this wet pattern persists, and we can put some more water in the bank,” Zukiewicz said.