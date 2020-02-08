Snowpack near or above normal for most of Montana

While the Helena Valley remained relatively dry in recent months, abundant moisture spilled into much of Montana from the Pacific last month, boosting snowpack in all river basins to near or above normal for Feb. 1.

“November and December were particularly dry, resulting in snowpack totals on Jan. 1 that were well below normal in the river basins west of the Divide. The near continuous snowfall and moisture during January was extraordinary, and it helped the river basins to bounce back to near or above normal for snowpack on Feb. 1. It was quite the month,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist for Montana.

In some locations, the amount of water added to the snowpack was record setting. Between Dec. 30 and Feb. 1, SNOTEL sites west of the Continental Divide received up to 18 inches of snow-water equivalent, roughly proportionate to 100 to 150 plus inches of snowfall. Five SNOTEL sites set new records for monthly totals, and four SNOTEL sites reported their second highest on record.