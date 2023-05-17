A Canadian cold front flowing south into Montana on Tuesday brought more than cooler temperatures.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires settled into central and eastern Montana overnight and will continue through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Great Falls.

Air quality is expected to improve by Friday as wind flow across the state turns to the west.

Over the last 24 hours air quality readings in the Helena area have fluctuated between moderate and unhealthy.

Monitoring stations as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday reported hazardous air in Malta and Sidney; very unhealthy air in Miles City; unhealthy air in Broadus and the Flathead Valley; unhealthy air for sensitive groups in Bozeman, Dillon, Havre; Seeley Lake and Thompson Falls; and moderate air in Billings, Butte, Cut Bank, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Libby and Sleeping Giant outside Helena.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

An air quality alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedance of the 24-hour national ambient air quality standard has occurred or may occur in the near future.

To track current air quality levels visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's monitoring website.