Small wildfire sparks south of Lincoln
Fields Gulch fire

The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department posted this photo to its Facebook page Friday from Fields Gulch Road.

 Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department

A small wildfire sparked Friday south of Lincoln.

A column of smoke was detected by a patrolling aircraft Friday morning some 6 miles south of Lincoln, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Two helicopters and three ranger district engines were responding as of 2:30 p.m.

The Fields Gulch fire is in a remote area with limited access and difficult terrain. There are no known structures at risk and the cause of the fire at this time is unknown, the Forest Service said.

"It's rugged, dangerous country and the wind is whipping," Lincoln Fire Chief Zach Muse said on his department's Facebook page, adding that the fire was estimated at about 4 acres. 

The fire information line for this fire is (406) 750-8934.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Friday afternoon for the area due to high winds and low humidity. 

