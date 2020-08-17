Small fire sparks west of Augusta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded Monday to a small wildfire that sparked west of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.

The 3-acre fire is in the area of Wood Lake, roughly 23 miles west of Augusta. Firefighters from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest including the Lewis and Clark Hot Shots were responding to the blaze as well as a helicopter. The firefighting strategy calls for full suppression, the Forest Service said.

Officials believe lightning caused this fire from thunderstorms in the early part of the month. These are commonly referred to as "holdovers" in reference to a passing storm causing the initial ignition that then smolders slowly until conditions such as wind, low humidity, and dry fuels cause the fire to become active.

The fire is in the area of the Benchmark Fuels Mitigation Project where the Forest Service completed fuels reduction projects over recent years.

The fire information number for this fire is (406) 750-8934.

