Small fire sparks southwest of Helena
Small fire sparks southwest of Helena

Minnehaha fire

Firefighters were responding to a small fire southwest of Helena Saturday in the Minnehaha drainage.

 USDA

Firefighters responded to a small wildfire Saturday morning in the southwest of Helena in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The fire is in the Minnehaha area near Bullion Parks, roughly 12 miles southwest of Helena near Rimini. The Forest Service estimated the fire's size at about 2 acres Saturday morning and burning in a timber sale unit.

The Forest Service, rural fire departments and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to the fire Saturday morning.

"Please avoid the area since there will be fire engines and other equipment travelling in and around the area," the Forest Service said in a news release. "Additionally, there will be visible smoke from time-to-time throughout the day as crews work to extinguish the fire."

No evacuations had been ordered due to the fire as of 11 a.m., Sheriff Leo Dutton said. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m.

