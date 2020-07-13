Sheriff Dutton talks race, bias and policing on Homeground Radio

According the show's website, Homeground Radio interviews, "honestly explore conflict and controversy, and at the same time honor our shared values — the often-overlooked "common ground" of diverse community interests."

Topics of the show include: "the economy, our religious views, schools, courts, wolves, medicine, the timber industry, conservation, life in prison, life on the farm. We discuss our most serious personal, political, and community values, and our place in the larger world."