Sheriff Dutton talks race, bias and policing on Homeground Radio

As conversation about the role of policing happens nationally and locally, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton sat down with Brian Kahn of Homeground radio and voiced his perspectives.
On Monday, Homeground Radio published the following interview with the sheriff:
The 30-minute interview covers a range of topics related to policing approaches, inherit bias and race.
In the interview Dutton:
- Provides what he thinks it means to be a public servant and the responsibilities that come with it.
- Talks about inherit bias among police officers, his own bias and what his office does to to prevent and overcome bias among his officers.
- Explores how a 2003 law prohibiting racial profiling by police has brought positive accountability that protects citizens as well as police.
- Admonishes threats and violence towards police as the nation grapples with the issue of police violence towards people of color.
- Shares his anger over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
- Talks about how police forces' race demographics should be reflective of the communities they serve.
- Makes the case for the term “peace officer, ” as it is written in the state constitution, not "law enforcement officer."
According the show's website, Homeground Radio interviews, "honestly explore conflict and controversy, and at the same time honor our shared values — the often-overlooked "common ground" of diverse community interests."
Topics of the show include: "the economy, our religious views, schools, courts, wolves, medicine, the timber industry, conservation, life in prison, life on the farm. We discuss our most serious personal, political, and community values, and our place in the larger world."
Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!