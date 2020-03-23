Senators: 16 Montanans heading home from cruise ship ordeal

HONOLULU — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu's harbor.

The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the late afternoon, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Montana's U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines both sent press releases saying the 16 Montanans that were on the ship are getting flights home.

“I’m so glad to have helped get these Montanans back home safely from around the world during the outbreak," Daines said in an emailed statement. "The families and loved ones of these 16 Montanans will be happy to see them back on U.S. soil and on their way home.”

Tester's office said it was in close contact with the Montanans and their families.

“My office has been working around the clock to help these 16 Montanans return home, and I’m thrilled they’re finally on their way," Tester said in an emailed statement. "We continue to assist many more Montanans who are still stranded abroad, and are working with the State Department, cruise operators, airlines, and other agencies to help secure their safe travel back to the United States.”