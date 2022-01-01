Seed to sale: a look inside one of Montana's biggest cannabis providers

Road to recreational cannabis After the medical marijuana industry navigated a winding route of regulatory overhauls, federal raids and Supreme Court rulings, Montanans started the next part of the state’s journey when 58% of voters approved recreational cannabis in the 2020 election. For this seven-part series, the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson and Thom Bridge have documented the route providers, local regulators and law enforcement have taken as they prepare for the new cannabis landscape in Montana. The series will conclude with a first-day look at recreational sales on Jan. 1

Just outside Helena sits an unassuming complex of commercial buildings. Inside them is the headquarters of one of Montana’s largest cannabis provider, Bloom, where employees cultivate, manufacture and package products to be sold at its 24 dispensaries across the state.

Bloom employs 220 people and operates under a Tier 12 license from the Montana Department of Revenue, the largest growing capacity available to providers.

Co-owner John Hoofman said Bloom began preparing for a recreational market in mid-2020, on a wager Bloom and several other providers bet that voters would approve legalization. Since then the business has built out its cultivation and retail infrastructure, keeping their processes dialed each step of the way.

Here is a look at that process from the seed to the dispensary sale floor.

It doesn’t actually all start from a seed. Technically it does, but normally the cultivation of plants starts with a clone of what’s called a “mother plant.” Growers clip a limb off these plants and apply a rooting supplement, then the plant grows on its own. Once rooted, the plants are transplanted into soil and after two weeks move on to the second phase of their life. Seeds are typically used when growers want to introduce new genetics or different strains of marijuana to the operation.

The second stage of a marijuana plant is the vegetative growth phase, which lasts three to five weeks. Growers use bluer light tones and feed the plants a higher nitrogen diet, promoting growth. The nutrients are fed through the irrigation system and the plants are watered every day. By growing on multiple levels, Bloom is able to double the growable space in the vegging rooms.

The flowering stage of cultivation is the final and longest, usually lasting nine weeks. It’s when the plant reaches its potential by sprouting fuzzy bud-like flowers. The grow light used in this stage has a warmer tone to promote flower growth. This stage is very hands-on for growers because plants are heavily defoliated to reduce pests and allow light to penetrate the canopy of the plants.

After the plant is harvested, the flowers are sent through a trimming machine, which removes the leafy material from the outside of the buds. Trimmers then go through and critique the buds and trim any remaining leafy material. Once trimmed, the product is graded with the buds being A-grade and the residual trimming as B-grade.

The trimmed and graded flower goes through a curing process on racks that promote airflow. Taking between seven and 10 days, the product is cured until it dehydrates to an optimal humidity. This process can’t be rushed because if the product is dried too fast it loses its terpenes, which are the aromatic compounds in the plant that give it its scent and flavor. Once cured the plant is ready to be sent to state-sponsored labs, where it is tested for potency and toxins.

Historically the B-grade product was considered a byproduct, but as the cannabis industry has developed new technologies it is now used to make what are called concentrates. Using a variety of different methods, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, THC, is distilled into more than a dozen different types of concentrated products.

Concentrates are the newest and most potent form of cannabis products, with THC levels ranging from 30% to 40%. Depending on which form it’s in, consuming concentrates requires a specialized smoking apparatus. It is most commonly pre-loaded into a cartridge that’s smoked from a handheld vaporizer.

The A-grade product is packaged for sale as flower buds or turned into pre-rolled joints. Pre-rolls, as they are called, are very popular item for consumers because they don’t require a pipe or smoking apparatus.

With dispensaries across the state, logistics are a vital part of Bloom’s operation. Planning for the surge of recreational consumers, Bloom has collected a backstock of products so their supply can meet the increased demand.

The provider has 24 dispensaries across the state and provides the same uniform suite of products at all locations. Since Bloom is such a large operation, it’s able to produce dozens of strains of flower for smoking and an assortment of THC concentrates, in addition to edibles and apparatus for consuming cannabis products.

