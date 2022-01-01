 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert featured

Seed to sale: a look inside one of Montana's biggest cannabis providers

  • 0
  • 4 min to read

Just outside Helena sits an unassuming complex of commercial buildings. Inside them is the headquarters of one of Montana’s largest cannabis provider, Bloom, where employees cultivate, manufacture and package products to be sold at its 24 dispensaries across the state.

Bloom employs 220 people and operates under a Tier 12 license from the Montana Department of Revenue, the largest growing capacity available to providers.

People are also reading…

Co-owner John Hoofman said Bloom began preparing for a recreational market in mid-2020, on a wager Bloom and several other providers bet that voters would approve legalization. Since then the business has built out its cultivation and retail infrastructure, keeping their processes dialed each step of the way.

Here is a look at that process from the seed to the dispensary sale floor.

A growers holds marijuana seeds

A growers holds marijuana seeds in his palm at Bloom outside Helena.

It doesn’t actually all start from a seed. Technically it does, but normally the cultivation of plants starts with a clone of what’s called a “mother plant.” Growers clip a limb off these plants and apply a rooting supplement, then the plant grows on its own. Once rooted, the plants are transplanted into soil and after two weeks move on to the second phase of their life.  Seeds are typically used when growers want to introduce new genetics or different strains of marijuana to the operation.

Seedling marijuana plants Seedling marijuana plants

Seedling marijuana plants grow inside Bloom's growing facility outside Helena.
Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media

Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media, starting a new generation of marijuana plants.
Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media

Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media, starting a new generation of marijuana plants.
Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media

Jeff Campbell places clippings into growing media, starting a new generation of marijuana plants.
Marijuana clones

Marijuana clones that were recently transplanted into soil.

The second stage of a marijuana plant is the vegetative growth phase, which lasts three to five weeks. Growers use bluer light tones and feed the plants a higher nitrogen diet, promoting growth. The nutrients are fed through the irrigation system and the plants are watered every day. By growing on multiple levels, Bloom is able to double the growable space in the vegging rooms. 

Tristan Colwell checks the acidity

Tristan Colwell checks the acidity of the nutrient supplemented water used to irrigate marijuana plants in the vegetative stage at Bloom's growing facility outside.
Tristan Colwell checks irrigation lines

Tristan Colwell checks irrigation lines from scaffolding for marijuana plants in the vegetative stage at Bloom's growing facility outside Helena.
Hunter Gilliam flushes a tray of marijuana plants

Hunter Gilliam flushes a tray of marijuana plants inside Bloom's growing facility outside Helena.
A wall divides a vegetative grow room,

A wall divides a vegetative grow room, left, from a flowering grow room, right, inside Bloom's growing facility outside Helena. Different light tones are used to promote different growths at the various stages of cultivation.

The flowering stage of cultivation is the final and longest, usually lasting nine weeks. It’s when the plant reaches its potential by sprouting fuzzy bud-like flowers. The grow light used in this stage has a warmer tone to promote flower growth. This stage is very hands-on for growers because plants are heavily defoliated to reduce pests and allow light to penetrate the canopy of the plants. 

Nick Fellows, along with a handful of other gardeners,

Nick Fellows, along with a handful of other gardeners, systematically trims flowering marijuana plants inside Bloom’s headquarters outside Helena.
A grower inspects the apical bud

A grower inspects the apical bud on a flowering marijuana plant at Bloom's growing facility outside Helena.

After the plant is harvested, the flowers are sent through a trimming machine, which removes the leafy material from the outside of the buds. Trimmers then go through and critique the buds and trim any remaining leafy material.  Once trimmed, the product is graded with the buds being A-grade and the residual trimming as B-grade. 

Trimming is the process of removing

Trimming is the process of removing all the less desirable leafy material from a marijuana bud.
Michael Graham critiques a tray

Michael Graham critiques a tray of the Blue Dream strain of marijuana.

The trimmed and graded flower goes through a curing process on racks that promote airflow. Taking between seven and 10 days, the product is cured until it dehydrates to an optimal humidity. This process can’t be rushed because if the product is dried too fast it loses its terpenes, which are the aromatic compounds in the plant that give it its scent and flavor. Once cured the plant is ready to be sent to state-sponsored labs, where it is tested for potency and toxins.

Various strains of marijuana cure on racks

Various strains of marijuana cure on racks that promote airflow in a curing room inside Bloom's grow facility outside Helena.
A bucket of trimmed marijuana flower

A bucket of trimmed marijuana flower inside Bloom's grow facility outside Helena.

Historically the B-grade product was considered a byproduct, but as the cannabis industry has developed new technologies it is now used to make what are called concentrates. Using a variety of different methods, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, THC, is distilled into more than a dozen different types of concentrated products. 

A Bloom employee preps a piece of lab equipment

A Bloom employee preps a piece of lab equipment inside the concentrate manufacturing laboratory.
A Bloom lab technician holds up a jar of THC diamonds

A Bloom lab technician holds up a jar of THC diamonds, one of many forms of cannabis concentrates.
A Bloom lab technician uses a digital microscope

A Bloom lab technician uses a digital microscope to analyze the purity of some marjuana kief, which is a dust-like material conisting of sifted marijuana trichomes.

Concentrates are the newest and most potent form of cannabis products, with THC levels ranging from 30% to 40%. Depending on which form it’s in, consuming concentrates requires a specialized smoking apparatus. It is most commonly pre-loaded into a cartridge that’s smoked from a handheld vaporizer.

A Bloom employee weighs out shatter

A Bloom employee weighs out shatter, a rock-like THC concentrate, into 1 gram doses for packaging.
A Bloom employee weighs out shatter

A Bloom employee weighs out shatter, a rock-like THC concentrate, into 1 gram doses for packaging.

The A-grade product is packaged for sale as flower buds or turned into pre-rolled joints. Pre-rolls, as they are called, are very popular item for consumers because they don’t require a pipe or smoking apparatus.

Sierra Morgan packs a tray with ground marijuana

Sierra Morgan packs a tray with ground marijuana, which is loaded onto a vibrating machine that packs the product into pre-rolled paper cones.
Sierra Morgan loads a tray packed with ground marijuana

Sierra Morgan loads a tray packed with ground marijuana onto a vibrating machine that packs the product into pre-rolled paper cones.

With dispensaries across the state, logistics are a vital part of Bloom’s operation. Planning for the surge of recreational consumers, Bloom has collected a backstock of products so their supply can meet the increased demand.

Employees prepare and package shipments of products

Employees prepare and package shipments of products destined for the 24 Bloom dispensaries located across the state.
Planning for the surge of recreational consumers

Planning for the surge of recreational consumers, Bloom has collected a backstock of products so their supply can meet the increased demand.

The provider has 24 dispensaries across the state and provides the same uniform suite of products at all locations. Since Bloom is such a large operation, it’s able to produce dozens of strains of flower for smoking and an assortment of THC concentrates, in addition to edibles and apparatus for consuming cannabis products.

A budtender stocks packaged marijuana flower

A budtender stocks packaged marijuana flower in Bloom’s Helena Valley dispensary.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News