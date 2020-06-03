Scratch-off ticket sales soar in Montana during COVID-19 pandemic

Mirroring national trends, sales of scratch-off lottery tickets in Montana soared during COVID-19 restrictions including the governor's stay-at-home order. At the same time, sales of larger lottery drawing games dropped off.
In March, April and May of 2020, Montana Lottery recorded more than $8.9 million in sales, an increase of more than $4 million and 83% over the same time frame last year.
Costs of scratch tickets range from $1 to $20 with prizes ranging from $1 to $500,000.
During the same time period, sales of drawing games went down by varying degrees. Montana sales for national games such as Powerball saw the biggest slump with a 48% drop, Lotto America was down 30%, Lucky For Life was down 11% and Mega Million was down 5%. The state's Big Sky Bonus was down 7% while Montana Cash dropped 5%.
Overall revenue for Montana Lottery was up about 10% during the three-month period with total sales of more than $16 million. Revenue from lottery sales goes into Montana’s general fund.
“Sales patterns were out of the ordinary during this time for a lot of products, not just lottery tickets,” said Montana Lottery spokeswoman Jennifer McKee. “Scratch tickets are typically more of an impulse purchase and they are a form of entertainment that people can use right away. They don’t have to wait for a drawing to occur. During the time when many forms of entertainment were not available, Scratch became more of a common purchase.
“At the same time, many of our larger jackpot-driven Lotto games had lower jackpots, which always affects sales.”
On March 28, Gov. Steve Bullock enacted travel restrictions and a stay-at-home order as the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Montana. The stay-at-home order was lifted April 26 and the state moved into its second phase of reopening its economy on Monday.
Montana was not the only state with a sizable spike in scratch ticket sales and a dip in drawing games.
Reporting from PEW Research Center found that in Oklahoma, total lottery sales were just over $7.7 million for the week ending April 25, an increase of about 75% over the same time frame last year, driven almost entirely by scratch-offs. That included nearly $5.9 million in scratch-off sales, up from $2.5 million last year.
Lottery sales in Texas for the week ending May 2 totaled $146 million, one of the highest weekly sales totals since January 2016, when a Powerball jackpot of over $1.6 billion led to a nationwide frenzy that lifted all states’ sales. The May 2 total was driven by the highest-ever sales of scratch-off tickets, a 24% increase over last year. Draw game sales were down 3.5% from the same week last year.
Gary Grief, the Texas lottery’s executive director, told PEW that pent-up demand for entertainment and casino closures in surrounding states contributed to the increase in scratch-off ticket sales in late April and early May for his state.
At the same time, Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales have declined so much that the two games reduced their jackpots for the first time in memory. Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are $2 a play. Tickets for both games are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia, and winning numbers are drawn twice a week.
“More states and cities have asked their residents to stay at home, which has affected normal consumer behaviors and Powerball game sales,” Gregg Mineo, Powerball Product Group chairman and Maine Lottery director, said in an April 2 statement. “In response to the public health crisis, interest rates have declined.”
But the fact that many people are buying scratch-off lottery tickets during an economic downturn is not surprising, academic experts say.
“When we feel a loss, we become much more willing to take a risk to regain what we had,” said Cornell University business professor David Just, who completed a study on lottery purchases earlier this year. Scratch-off tickets, he said, give the buyer “more immediacy. It’s much more of a reinforcer, and gives you a jolt right away and that leads you toward habit formation.”
While lottery sales may be adding some money to state coffers, lottery critics say the uptick in April sales coincided with Americans’ receipt of federal stimulus payments of $1,200 and argue that states shouldn’t be cashing in on aid to people in need.
“People play state lotteries when they are financially desperate,” said Les Bernal, national director for Stop Predatory Gambling, an anti-lottery organization. “We have 30 million people who are unemployed.”
The U.S. Labor Department reported last week that more than 33 million Americans have filed for initial jobless claims since the coronavirus pandemic tore up the economy.
Bernal’s organization sent a letter to governors of the 45 states with a lottery, calling on them to shut the games down during the pandemic.
“Federal tax dollars are being sent to American families in order to put food on the table, make rent or mortgage payments, or provide for other daily necessities — not to subsidize state lotteries,” the group said in the letter.
To date, no state has shut down its lottery.
