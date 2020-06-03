Scratch-off ticket sales soar in Montana during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mirroring national trends, sales of scratch-off lottery tickets in Montana soared during COVID-19 restrictions including the governor's stay-at-home order. At the same time, sales of larger lottery drawing games dropped off.

In March, April and May of 2020, Montana Lottery recorded more than $8.9 million in sales, an increase of more than $4 million and 83% over the same time frame last year.

Costs of scratch tickets range from $1 to $20 with prizes ranging from $1 to $500,000.

During the same time period, sales of drawing games went down by varying degrees. Montana sales for national games such as Powerball saw the biggest slump with a 48% drop, Lotto America was down 30%, Lucky For Life was down 11% and Mega Million was down 5%. The state's Big Sky Bonus was down 7% while Montana Cash dropped 5%.

Overall revenue for Montana Lottery was up about 10% during the three-month period with total sales of more than $16 million. Revenue from lottery sales goes into Montana’s general fund.